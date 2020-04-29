National Social Security Institute loses 29 billion kwanzas monthly

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 29 - The National Social Security Institute (INSS) ceases to receive, as of 10 May, 29 billion Kwanzas of the contributions that it deserves by law, in a measure aimed at easing the burden on national companies who face difficulties to honor the commitments, within the framework of the covid-19.,

The information was released last Tuesday to press, by the Minister of Economy and Planning, Sérgio dos Santos, stressing that the measure determines that eight percent of the value to be discounted by each company goes to the companies themselves and three percent, in favor of the workers when paying their salaries.

This mechanism will be in force for the next three months.

Speaking to press at the end of the meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers, Sérgio dos Santos said that in the area of tax relief, the process is being implemented with the granting of credit to companies that import basic products.

According to the minister, 27 companies have applied for this tax credit, and the State waived 215 million kwanzas of the Value Added Tax (VAT).

