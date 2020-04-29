Cabinet Economic team approves rural trade

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 29 - The Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers approved, Tuesday, the action plan of the Integrated Program for the Development of Rural Trade for 2020, which provides for experimental actions in seven of the 18 provinces of the country. ,

Approved in a session headed by the Head of State, João Lourenço, the document points out that for the experimental actions the provinces of Malanje, Cuanza Norte, Cuanza Sul, Bié, Huambo, Benguela and Namibe are indicated.

The final statement of the session emphasizes that the indication of the seven provinces took into account the investment and the bet on the agricultural development potential of those parts of the national territory, which may provide good results in the short term.

The Head of State collegiate body, which is charged with dealing with the Government's macro-economic agenda, endorsed the timetable for implementing measures to alleviate the impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic (covid-19).

This is the impact caused by covid-19 on companies, families and the informal sector of the economy.

The schedule will allow the Government to optimize activities and their stages, with a view to meeting the established deadlines.

This Tuesday's session also approved the Angolan Government's economic team, the creation of the Single Investment Window, which is a mechanism for facilitating investment.

This mechanism, through the Agency for Private Investment and Export Promotion (AIPEX), will concentrate all the operations inherent to the investment.

The intention is to simplify the life of the investor in the implementation of the projects according to the conditions and deadlines provided for in the respective execution schedules.

