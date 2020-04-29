Nightfood to be Introduced to Expectant Moms Through Ovia Health Mother’s Day Promotion

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you ice cream company recommended as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association (the APA), today announced that Nightfood will be participating in the annual Ovia Health Mother’s Day Giveaway.



As part of the promotion, Nightfood’s better-for-you ice cream will be introduced to thousands of pregnant women across the country that regularly use Ovia Pregnancy tools and information. Since 2012, Ovia Health has helped over 14 million women and families on their journeys to parenthood.

This announcement comes on the heels of news last week that Nightfood secured a sponsored content initiative with Lamaze International. Since identifying the pregnancy demographic as a desirable market for their healthier ice cream, Nightfood management has been working diligently to secure partnerships with the biggest names in the pregnancy space.

“Wherever we turn, there’s overwhelming enthusiasm surrounding Nightfood,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “We’ve seen it from Ovia Health, Lamaze, the American Pregnancy Association, when we signed on to exhibit at the Annual Conference of The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, the media, and, most importantly, pregnant women. The excitement from the women themselves is what has everybody else so enthusiastic. We’re going to continue to partner with the most impactful players in the space so we can achieve our goal of making Nightfood the clear-cut number one ice cream among millions of pregnant women.”

In recommending Nightfood as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association, APA President Lynn Handley stated, “We’re thrilled to be able to recommend Nightfood for those cravings that inevitably hit for most women. With more protein, fiber, calcium, magnesium, and less sugar, fewer calories, and ingredients to tackle nighttime heartburn, Nightfood is a more nutritionally appropriate ice cream for pregnant women than anything we’ve ever seen on the market, based on recommendations from The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Mayo Clinic, and general expert consensus on prenatal nutrition.”

While ice cream is known to be a very popular craving among pregnant women, Nightfood remains a mainstream brand which exists to provide a better, healthier, more sleep-friendly choice for men, women, and kids of all ages. Folkson believes growing awareness within the significant yet under-served pregnancy demographic in the coming months can help the Nightfood brand increase sales velocity and secure more points of distribution.

Over $1 billion is spent in the United States every week on snacks consumed between dinner and bed. Management expects the sleep-friendly snacking category, which Nightfood is pioneering, will become a billion dollar category in the rapidly growing better-for-you snack space.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood ice cream has recently secured distribution in major divisions of the two largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), and Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), as well as Lowe’s Foods and other independent retailers.

Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

In February, 2020, it was announced that Nightfood received the endorsement of the American Pregnancy Association as the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are over 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-highly reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile, Nightfood objectively has the most appropriate nutritional profile for pregnant women among all ice creams on the market.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

