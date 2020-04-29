Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces it has Doubled Registration Capacity for Online Fortnite® Solo Series

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), an owner and manager of multiple esports teams, host of online tournaments and franchisor of esports gaming centers, announced today that it has doubled its registration capacity for its online Fortnite® Solo Series. The next online Fortnite® Solo Series matches will take place on May 9th as a follow up from the last Fortnite® Solo Series on April 19th. Registration for the April 19th matches had to be closed early due to reaching capacity for registrations.



Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports stated, “I am happy to announce that due to greater than anticipated demand for our April Solo Series, we are doubling our capacity for registrations for our first Solo Series in May. We are prepared to increase our registration capacity even more to accommodate our existing database of over 350,000 esports gaming center customers, as more of them cross over to participate in our online initiatives. We will continue engaging with our customer base online and are making disinfectant, sanitizer, and other essential supplies available to our esports gaming centers as they reopen across the U.S. Our goal is to provide a clean and safe environment for our customers as they return to our esports gaming centers. I’d also like to wish good luck to our League of Legends® team, Flamengo Esports, as they compete in the playoffs of CBLoL in Brazil this weekend.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates as a franchisor of Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

