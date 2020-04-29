Wasabi Announces Partnership with Leading Systems Integrator ALT Systems

Premiere Media & Entertainment Solution Provider Adds Cost-Effective Cloud Storage to its Innovative Media Migration as a Service (MaaS) Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- Boston, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, today announced a partnership with premiere media systems integrator ALT Systems, Inc. (altsystems.com) to resell and deliver cloud object storage to content creators nationwide. As the Media & Entertainment industry’s go-to technology solution provider, ALT Systems now offers Wasabi’s low cost, high performance cloud storage to post-production, VFX and broadcast customers so creative teams can remotely access content anywhere at any time. ALT Systems’ Migration as a Service (MaaS) program, which leverages PixMoverTM media transfer technology from Pixspan, provides turnkey media migration for organizations with neither the required infrastructure, staff or expertise to manage moving large media volumes to the cloud.

Wasabi eliminates the complexity and unnecessary costs of other cloud storage services by offering a single tier of high-performance storage that is 80% less expensive than Amazon S3 with no ancillary charges for content retrieval, API calls and data management activity. With Wasabi, production workloads can be stored cost effectively in the cloud, accessed without friction or added expense, and protected in the most diligent manner. For finished work, Wasabi hot cloud storage serves as a truly active archive where all stored assets are immediately available for reference and repurposing.

“ALT Systems is thrilled to represent Wasabi’s full range of cloud solutions to our discerning media & entertainment industry customers,” said ALT Systems President Jon Guess. “Given the COVID-19 pandemic, movie, episodic and enterprise content creators urgently need our help to implement cloud workflows so creative teams stay productive when working from home. Our Wasabi partnership means we can now help our customers keep their staff healthy, meet demanding deadlines, and hold down costs at the same time.”

According to ALT Systems Chief Technology Officer, Sig Knapstad, “In addition to the exciting partnership with Wasabi, our existing strategic alliance with data acceleration pioneer Pixspan means game-changing PixMoverTM media transfer technology can help customers move media to the cloud over the network or with the Wasabi Ball transfer appliance up to 5 times faster than other methods.” Knapstad added “all this means our MaaS program is a true turnkey solution: with cost effective Wasabi cloud storage, Pixspan data movement technology, and expert professional services, ALT Systems can help content creators pivot to cloud workflows faster and more easily than ever before.”

“Wasabi is delighted to be partnering with ALT Systems to deliver more flexible and lower cost workflows to the wide range of media companies they serve,” stated David Friend, CEO of Wasabi. “For more than 25 years, ALT Systems, powered by Cutting Edge workflows, has become known for unparalleled customer service and its expert staff of industry veterans dedicated to meeting every client’s exacting requirements. Now, the company’s innovative MaaS offering delivers on the promise of cloud-based workflows so artists can collaborate across geographies while focusing on creating great content while practicing social distancing.”

As ALT Systems Business Development Vice-President Brian Botel observed, “our customers expect cutting edge workflows that actually solve problems – without creating new ones. Our new Wasabi partnership helps us do just that. Clients will benefit from cost-effective cloud workflows that serve necessary remote editorial post-production today, while establishing the right storage integration platforms that seamlessly fit clients’ established on-premise systems.”

To learn more about the Migration-as-a-Service (MaaS) program, please join ALT Systems and Wasabi for the WasabiWATCH webinar on May 19, 2020. To register, please visit Wasabi.com/wasabi-watch-agenda.

About Wasabi

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price of Amazon, faster than the competition with no fees for egress or API requests. Unlike first generation cloud vendors, Wasabi is solely focused on providing the world’s best cloud object storage service. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the cloud storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and our blog. Visit Wasabi.com for more information.

About ALT Systems, Inc.

ALT Systems Inc., powered by Cutting Edge workflows, is a media systems integrator and workflow solutions provider offering superior editorial, compositing, rendering, color correction, digital intermediate, and media storage solutions to the top post production, visual effects and corporate content creators nationwide. For more information, visit Altsystems.com.

About Pixspan

Pixspan provides the fastest data acceleration for moving large data files forms of any type and size to, from and within the Cloud as well as offers unique On-Premise solutions for moving full-resolution video and images. Pixspan’s software products accelerate and enhance Cloud and On-Premise Workflows, offering unprecedented savings in time, storage and infrastructure costs. Visit Pixspan.com.

