COVID-19 is driving the importance of effective communications in a world of forced isolation

Questex’s FierceWireless looks at how businesses communicate in a virtual world

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How businesses communicate in a virtual world – with employees, customers and prospects – has become more important than ever. Questex ’s FierceWireless is hosting the “Embracing the ‘New Normal’: Communications in the Post COVID-19 World” webinar on May 6. Companies that embrace structural changes and incorporate new ways of communicating into their businesses will be the ones who thrive in a post COVID-19 world. Click here to attend the event.



“Staying connected amid the COVID-19 pandemic is more important than ever,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “To help our community navigate the market today and plan for the future, we have created virtual events and business intelligence in each of our core markets.”

Questex Focuses Resources on Information and Business Continuity to Keep Communities Connected During Pandemic

On April 29 Club Industry will present Allaying Member Fears with Good Cleaning Protocols after Reopening . As health club operators look to reopen their facilities after temporary closures due to COVID-19, the need to ensure members feel confident about returning is paramount. One of the top member concerns before returning will be cleanliness and establishing new cleaning protocols may be necessary. The event will bring together panelists of cleaning and disinfecting experts as they address your questions about how to move forward and instill confidence in members and staff about safety inside facilities.

Questex also offers Coronavirus Planning and Response resource and information centers as well as newsletters for each of its verticals. Several stories include:

To learn more about Questex, visit: www.questex.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Marketing Officer

Questex

kspellman@questex.com

212 895 8488



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.