Dieter Dammeier Featured in One-on-one Interview

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dieter Dammeier is proud to announce that he was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global Dieter Dammeier is a highly sought-after attorney with nearly 25 years of experience at every administrative and judicial level . He is the founder of Dammeier Law and specializes in the enforcement of employee overtime rights.In his interview, Mr. Dammeier shared habits and tips that enable him to be productive. He also shared some important advice for new graduates.“Always aim high. Where you end up on your career ladder is many times based on where you start,” said Dieter Dammeier.“I often see smart young people get stuck because they took that first low level position they could find and by the time they figure it out, they have years invested and then when they want to go to another place, their resume does not give them any advantage either.”For more information, please visit dieterdammeier.com About Dieter DammeierAs a practicing attorney with nearly 25 years of experience, Dieter Dammeier has worked at nearly every administrative and judicial level, including appearing before the United States and California Supreme Court. He holds a Juris Doctor degree in Law from Western State University’s College of Law. He has written numerous articles that have been published statewide and in national labor periodicals, including a published article in the Harvard Law & Policy review. He is also the co-author of the Pocket Guide to the Public Safety Officers Procedural Bill of Rights Act. He has presided over 300 cases as a Judge Pro Tem in the Los Angeles Superior Courts as a fee dispute arbitrator for the California State Bar. Dieter Dammeier currently specializes in the enforcement of employee overtime rights and real estate transactional matters.



