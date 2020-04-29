MindManager for Mac 13 Simplifies Complex Information for Better Projects and Results

Latest MindManager for Mac release offers extensive project management capabilities

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindManager for Mac 13 provides a central hub where teams can visually take control of their projects, tasks, and data for business success. Providing tools to transform information into intuitive visual diagrams, plus mobile apps to capture information and view maps on the fly, MindManager® supports better decision making with the seamless flow of ideas.



“This release greatly expands MindManager for Mac’s feature set with extensive visualization, productivity, and project management capabilities. Taking cues from our community, these updates offer new tools to better unify information, boost productivity, and take action on plans. Plus, Mac users will find new experiences specific to their favorite platform, including iCloud access, Sidecar support, and more,” says Blair Young, Senior Director of Product, MindManager.

Enabling users to distill their data and drive successful outcomes, MindManager for Mac boosts core functionality in project management and productivity while supporting macOS-specific capabilities.

Improved project management tools

New Gantt Charts: Users can easily plan, coordinate, and execute projects with new Gantt functionality, providing the ability to add, edit, and view project elements, set milestones, view critical paths, roll up tasks, and more.

Users can easily plan, coordinate, and execute projects with new Gantt functionality, providing the ability to add, edit, and view project elements, set milestones, view critical paths, roll up tasks, and more. New Project Costing: Now it’s simple to quickly add individual costs to project maps. Figures can be easily updated and sums can be totaled for instant visibility. To manage exceptions and ensure budget adherence, users can customize SmartRules™ that trigger when costs exceed set parameters.

Now it’s simple to quickly add individual costs to project maps. Figures can be easily updated and sums can be totaled for instant visibility. To manage exceptions and ensure budget adherence, users can customize SmartRules™ that trigger when costs exceed set parameters. New Tag View: For visibility into progress and status on individual tasks, users can view their projects in a Kanban-style columnar view.

Data and information accessible across platforms

New Support for MindManager Snap: The MindManager Snap capture tool makes it easy to capture images, links, and text notes directly from a user’s desktop Chrome browser or iOS or Android mobile device. Captured content is stored securely in a cloud-based queue and can now be easily added to maps in MindManager for Mac 13 at a later time.

The MindManager Snap capture tool makes it easy to capture images, links, and text notes directly from a user’s desktop Chrome browser or iOS or Android mobile device. Captured content is stored securely in a cloud-based queue and can now be easily added to maps in MindManager for Mac 13 at a later time. New Support for MindManager Go (for iOS and Android): Users can view, navigate, and filter maps based on tags, icons, and more on their iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

Unique experiences available only on Mac

New iCloud support: Store and access maps using an iCloud account.

Store and access maps using an iCloud account. New macOS Catalina Sidecar support: Users can extend or mirror their desktop on their iPad for meetings and presentations.

Users can extend or mirror their desktop on their iPad for meetings and presentations. Enhanced Touch Bar support: Work faster by easily applying tags to topics using the Touch Bar on MacBook Pro.

Enhancements to core mapping and visualization tools make diagram and map building more efficient and intuitive

Manage diagrams more effectively with new sorting capabilities, enhanced drag-and-drop, and new image thumbnails.

Improvements to flowcharting tools make it simple to build visual flows and bring shape and clarity to complex processes.

Pricing and Availability

MindManager for Mac 13 is available now in English, French, and German. Suggested retail price (SRP) for a full perpetual individual license is $349 (USD) / £346.80 / €415.31 (in Germany). SRP for an upgrade perpetual individual license is $179 (USD) / £178.80 / €213.01 (in Germany).

GBP and EUR prices include VAT. Additional product information and regional pricing details for individual licenses can be found at www.mindmanager.com .

MindManager for Mac is also available as part of MindManager Enterprise for teams with five or more licenses.

To try MindManager for free, download a fully-featured 30-day trial here: www.mindmanager.com/mindmanager-mac.

The MindManager Go and MindManager Snap mobile apps for iOS and Android are available for download on the App Store and Google Play . The MindManager Snap Chrome extension for desktop use is available in the Chrome Web Store .

About MindManager

MindManager helps individuals, teams, and enterprises do great work faster by simplifying the way they capture, organize, and share information. Transforming scattered ideas and unstructured data into dynamic visual maps, MindManager gives people a clearer understanding and greater control over their time, work, and world. Millions of global users choose MindManager to brainstorm ideas, plan and execute projects, and communicate knowledge. MindManager is part of the Corel portfolio of applications. For more information, please visit www.mindmanager.com .

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2020 Corel Corporation. Corel, MindManager, the MindManager logo, Mindjet, SmartRules, CorelDRAW, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S., and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc. in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. iCloud, iPad, iPhone, Mac, macOS, Sidecar and Touch Bar are trademarks of Apple Inc. All other names and any registered and unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

Media Contact

Lucy Screnci

lucy.screnci@corel.com

www.mindmanager.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddcf28f3-4f8a-4850-8c7e-0f9bb37913e5



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3cff9f0-4ba3-411d-857c-4d4117b39770

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a528a665-13a5-4e5a-a5e0-dbad2923b7b6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc00e5ce-85fb-4aa6-b550-0153e2d84635

MindManager for Mac 13 MindManager for Mac 13 boosts core functionality in project management and productivity and supports macOS features including Sidecar. New Gantt Charts MindManager for Mac 13 introduces Gantt charts for seamless project planning, coordination, and execution. New Project Costing New project costing capabilities allow users to efficiently total figures to increase visibility, ensure budget adherence, and keep projects on track. New Support for MindManager Go The MindManager Go mobile viewer app for iOS and Android allows users to view, navigate, and filter maps based on tags, icons, and more.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.