Cannabis Suisse’s Own Brand, Alpine Cannabis, is Releasing a Product Line of Brand-New Cannabis Oils

/EIN News/ -- Dietikon, Switzerland, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The booming cannabis industry hasn’t been stopped by the recent outbreak of COVID-19, in fact many sources claim that the nature of people’s self-isolation has boosted the sales in the industry and CBD is helping people with their fears and anxiety. To differentiate itself from other Cannabis based companies, Cannabis Suisse Corp (CSUI) has created some spectacular cannabis products.



CBD-related products have been increasingly popular over the recent few years. And it’s been happening for a reason. CBD doesn’t get users high and has an ability to treat multiple conditions and diseases. Apart from that, the U.S. DEA has officially removed the CBD with little to no THC from their list of controlled substances.

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, oil can be obtained from Cannabis plants along with over 100 other compounds. It is widely used in therapeutics and is known to ease the symptoms of anxiety, epilepsy and even cancer. As of now, the most significant research confirms positive effects of CBD oil for patients experiencing seizures ( https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-44056-y ). Scientists tend to believe that CBD oil helps repress seizures by slowing down signals that are sent to the brain and by changing levels of calcium in brain cells thus decreasing inflammation in the brain. Some studies suggest that CBD may help with diabetes, heart diseases, substance abuse, mental disorders and certain types of cancers. CBD can have a beneficial effect on the skin due to anti-inflammatory properties and the ability to control skin pores and glands.

CBD products may also contain certain amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC. THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid found in marijuana. This one causes the feeling of getting “high”, which is usually associated with marijuana plants.

According to the latest research by the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the European CBD market is projected to surge 400% to at least €1.5 billion by 2023 and it is suggested that this market could account for over 0.15% of the health and wellness market value by 2028 ( https://globalwellnessinstitute.org/industry-research/2018-global-wellness-economy-monitor/ ).

The research conducted by the Brightfield Group and based impending regulatory changes in EU, the European CBD market is expected to be worth $1.7 billion by 2023. The cannabis market in general is also set to experience rapid growth, from $318 million in 2018 to nearly $8 billion by 2023.

Currently European CBD companies have a unique opportunity to operate in a completely legal market and position themselves as leaders when their country fully legalizes the use of cannabis. Even when cannabis is completely legal, there will be a wide market for different CBD products.

Cannabis Suisse’s high-grade cannabis oil will be sold in concentrations of 10%, 15%, and 25% CBD. It is produced in Switzerland and supplied to both medical and recreational vendors. However, there are some market and legal restrictions that may apply outside of Switzerland.

