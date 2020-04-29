Command Alkon Extends Free eTicketing Essentials Offer

eTicketing Offering Supports Automated Plant, Quarry, and Jobsite Operations Through the Calendar Year

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, announces the extension of their Free eTicketing Essentials offer through the remainder of 2020 if signed-up is completed by June 30. Announced March 26, the company crafted the eTicketing offer in response to the impact of COVID-19 on construction projects. The software application removes person-to-person paper handling while helping promote social distancing practices at jobsites and in heavy material quarries and production plants; all while keeping drivers safely in the cabs of their trucks. All other terms of the Free eTicketing Essentials offer remain unchanged.



“It is critical that our support is not limited to the impact COVID-19 has on our customer’s operations now, but that we assist them as they continue to expand eTicketing initiatives once current guidelines are eased,” said Craig Tate, Chief Revenue Officer at Command Alkon. “With this extension, all who have registered online for eTicketing Essentials by June 30th will have the opportunity to continue to take advantage of the no-cost offer through the balance of the calendar year.”

With eTicketing Essentials, material tickets and eProof of Deliveries (ePODs) are exchanged via the cloud using business rules and automated workflows on Command Alkon’s many-to-many CONNEX Platform. The initial response to the offer, alongside the continued demand from across the heavy material supply chain, guided the company’s decision to extend the offer.

NEBCO is one of the first companies to leverage eTicketing Essentials in their business. “We were amazed at how quickly we had customers on board. Within a day we had five customers on, and the process was painless,” said Linda Coleman, Business Analyst at NEBCO. “This has been so exciting and easy. Every customer that I’ve spoken with so far loves it.”

Once set-up with eTicketing Essentials, material suppliers allow their buyers to connect, receive eTicket data, and digitally collaborate on projects. Inversely, buyers connect and request their suppliers share their ticket data digitally with them while providing ePODs in return.

Information to get started with Free eTicketing Essentials for materials buyers can be found here , and information for materials suppliers can be found here.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain integration and frictionless digital collaboration across the heavy construction ecosystem. CONNEX, a many-to-many technology platform purpose built for the industry, enables business partners to automate inter-enterprise operations, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, leverage leading-edge software experiences to achieve mutually beneficial goals, and share knowledge to manage by exception and promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com



