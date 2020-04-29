Benevity App Finalist in Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards

More than 600 purpose-driven brands already using Benevity to drive positive business and social impact

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the global leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee engagement software, today announced the Benevity app was selected as a finalist in the App category of Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards. Now in its fourth year, the awards honor the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to addressing existential threats, such as the climate crisis, social injustice, or economic inequality.



More than 600 of the world’s most purpose-driven brands are using Benevity to empower people do more good in their everyday lives, whether it’s through volunteering, donating with corporate matching, or taking action on important social and environmental issues. Available as a web-based application and a native mobile app, Benevity helps companies engage their people and communities with a sense of meaning and purpose thereby improving business outcomes like loyalty and retention , while contributing positively to society.

Released in December 2019 , the Benevity app empowers employees to:

Donate to millions of vetted nonprofits, through payroll deduction, credit card, PayPal, Apple Pay or rewards, and automatically receive a corporate match.

Discover virtual volunteering opportunities, track their hours in real time, receive volunteer rewards and upload photos to share with their company.

Take action on environmental and social issues at work and at home that foster a more sustainable and equitable world, while improving their company’s ESG profile.

Access a library of positive actions to educate employees and communities on the why and how of addressing crucial issues - such as staying stay safe from COVID-19 - with new content being released every 2 weeks.

A panel of eminent judges selected winners and finalists for the World Changing Ideas Awards from a pool of more than 3,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. The 2020 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Vancouver to Singapore to Tel Aviv.

“It’s remarkable to see the sheer number of ‘world changing ideas’ that have come about in the last year, and it’s an honor to be included among them,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity Founder and CEO. “At Benevity, we believe that companies are in a unique position to catalyze a greater sense of purpose and resilience in the world by engaging their customers, employees and communities in technology that empowers them to do good in ways that are personal and meaningful. During these unprecedented times, many companies are using the Benevity app to engage their dispersed workforces in a broader sense of collective action and hope by connecting their people to their favorite causes, their colleagues and the company as they remain physically isolated and unable to help in the ways they are used to. Awards aside, we’re grateful to be an enabler of those efforts, quite frankly.”

“There seems no better time to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, resources, and, in some cases, their scale to tackle society’s biggest problems,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “This year, we saw the largest number of entries we’ve ever received for these awards. We’re pleased to showcase the Benevity app among some of the smartest and most inspiring projects of the year.”

To learn more, visit www.benevity.com/mobile-app .

About Benevity

Benevity, Inc. , a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software, including online giving, matching, volunteering and community investment. Many of the world’s most iconic brands rely on Benevity’s award-winning cloud solutions to power corporate purpose programs that attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce by connecting people to the causes that matter to them. With software that is available in 17 languages, to an employee base of 12 million users around the world, Benevity has processed over 4 billion dollars in donations and 23 million hours of volunteering time this year to 230,000 charities worldwide.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With a goal of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

Media Contact

Amanda Orr

Kickstart for Benevity

1.323.601.5734

press@benevity.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.