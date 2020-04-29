Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update - 29 April 2020

2 new confirmed cases (Reported from: 1 Lusaka and 1 Copperbelt)

12 recoveries (Reported from: Lusaka)

Cumulative cases - 97

Total recoveries - 54

Total deaths - 3

Active cases - 40



