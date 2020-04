RigNet Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Earnings Call Information

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2020 earnings results before the NASDAQ Exchange opens Friday, May 8th, 2020. This release will be followed by an earnings call for investors on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss RigNet's first quarter 2020 results. The call will be hosted by RigNet President and CEO, Steven Pickett.



US and Canadian callers can access the call over the telephone by dialing +1 (877) 845-0777. For international callers, the number is +1 (760) 298-5090. Interested parties can also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the earnings call by logging onto RigNet's website at www.rig.net in the Investors — Webcasts and Presentation section. A conference-call replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About RigNet

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET ) delivers advanced software and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning global IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world.

For more information on RigNet, please visit www.rig.net RigNet is a registered trademark of RigNet, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lee M. Ahlstrom

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

RigNet, Inc.

Tel: +1 (281) 674-0699





Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.