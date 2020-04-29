K-12 Educational Technology Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Dell, Adobe Systems, IBM

K-12 Educational Technology

What's Ahead in the K-12 Educational Technology Market?

Benchmark yourself with strategic steps and conclusions recently published by AMA” — Nidhi Bhawsar

NEW JERSEY, US, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global K-12 Educational Technology Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. K-12 Educational Technology Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the K-12 Educational Technology. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Chungdahm Learning [South Korea], Dell [United States], Educomp Solutions [India], Next Education [India], Samsung [South Korea], TAL Education Group [ China], Tata Class Edge [India], Adobe Systems [ United States], Blackboard [United States], BenQ [Taiwan ], Cengage Learning [United States], D2L [Canada], Ellucian [United States], IBM []United States, Intel [United States], Knewton [United States], Mcmillan Learning [United States], McGraw-Hill Education [United States], Microsoft [United States], Oracle [United States], Pearson Education [United Kingdom], Promethean World [United States], Saba Software [ United States] and Smart Technologies [Canada].

The research report on the K-12 Educational Technology Market is a deep analysis of the market. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the changing market situations. The report covers all the necessary information required by new entrants as well as the existing players to gain deeper insight.

Definition:

K-12 educational technology is the use of technical resources in education system with the purpose of improving the quality of education. There are various ways and means by which technology is used in its optimum capacity to enhance educational experiences such as E-learning, computer learning, m-learning and other smart educational tool.

Market Trend

• Improvement in E-reading Technology and Rising Visual Learning

Market Drivers

• Rising Internet Penetration and Growing Educational Start-up Applications and Emergence of Advance Educational Technologies in International School

Opportunities

• Favorable Government initiatives to Support K-12 Technology and Rising Disposable Income and Education Budget in Emerging Economies

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Hardware, Software, Solution, Support), Application (Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global K-12 Educational Technology Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the K-12 Educational Technology market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the K-12 Educational Technology Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the K-12 Educational Technology

Chapter 4: Presenting the K-12 Educational Technology Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the K-12 Educational Technology market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, K-12 Educational Technology Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global K-12 Educational Technology Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

What benefits does AMA research studies provides?

• Supporting company financial and cash flow planning

• Open up New Markets

• To Seize powerful market opportunities

• Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

• Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

• Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

