Coronavirus - Africa: The Polio Network is now supporting COVID-19 preparedness & outbreak response

Due to #COVID19, polio vaccination campaigns in #Africa & globally are paused. The huge polio network is now actively supporting COVID-19 preparedness & outbreak response in countries across Africa. #EndPolio #VaccinesWork

