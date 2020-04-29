Coronavirus - Africa: The Polio Network is now supporting COVID-19 preparedness & outbreak response

Due to #COVID19, polio vaccination campaigns in #Africa & globally are paused. The huge polio network is now actively supporting COVID-19 preparedness & outbreak response in countries across Africa. #EndPolio #VaccinesWork



