Uniting Virtually to Support Canadians Affected by MS

MS Awareness Month brings MS community together to take collective action toward a world free of multiple sclerosis

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May, the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society of Canada brings the MS community together for MS Awareness Month with the launch of #WeChallengeMS , a nationwide virtual movement urging people to turn everyday acts into extraordinary actions. Throughout the month, MS communities across the country will connect virtually to rally with the tens of thousands of Canadians affected by MS.



The ongoing COVID-19 health crisis has impacted all Canadians. For Canadians living with and affected by MS, it presents additional concerns on top of an already challenging disease. The need for information, resources and support remains as urgent as ever. This MS Awareness Month, #WeChallengeMS by asking Canadians to turn ordinary hobbies like baking, running or cycling, into fundraising opportunities supporting Canadians affected by MS. On Sunday, May 24, MS communities across Canada will also rally at a nationwide virtual MS Walk.

“This is a difficult time for all Canadians and for Canadians living with MS, these are especially challenging times as the global pandemic adds an additional stress to an at-risk population,” says Pamela Valentine, president and CEO, MS Society of Canada. “As we navigate this new reality, it’s important to continue to come together as a community and support one another. Achieving a world free of MS will take all of us and every action taken by each caring Canadian brings us closer. By communities helping each other, we can all challenge MS together.”

The global campaign for this year’s MS Awareness Month, MS Connections, focuses on building communities and connections. By fundraising and participating in #WeChallengeMS, while maintaining physical distancing, Canadians can help provide a sense of community and essential support to people affected by MS while continuing to fund the research that is so fundamental to changing their lives.

For more information on #WeChallengeMS and how to participate, visit wechallengeMS.ca .

For more information on MS and COVID-19, visit https://mssociety.ca/resources/what-you-need-to-know-about-coronavirus .

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. On average, 11 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disease meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.



Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter , Instagram or like our page on Facebook .

CONTACT:

Jennifer Asselin

MS Society of Canada

1-800-268-7582 ext. 3144

jennifer.asselin@mssociety.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.