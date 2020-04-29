Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 28 April 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 1080; of this two (2) of them are confirmed positive for COVID- 19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 126. The tests were conducted by The Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, International Clinical Laboratory, Tigray Health Research Institute, Amhara Public Health Institute, SNNPR Public health institute, Haramaya University laboratory and Jimma University Medical Center. The Details of the cases are presented below:

S. NO Citizenship Residence Age sex Travel history of abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 British England 4 Male He has travel history from United Kingdom and is in mandatory quarantine - 2 British England 50 Male He has travel history from United Kingdom and is in mandatory quarantine -

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted 15,668 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 1080 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 2 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center 71 Patients in intensive care 0 Total recovered 50 Total deaths 3 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 126

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any person had contact with confirmed COVID- 19 patient should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll-free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, the public is advised to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, wash hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.



