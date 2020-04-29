There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,877 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister of Foreign Affairs continues to coordinate with international counterparts on COVID-19

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today organized a seventh call with his counterparts from countries affected by COVID-19, including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

The ministers agreed that while the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed new challenges on the multilateral system, they underscored the critical role of multilateralism and international institutions in securing the health, prosperity and security of states, including efforts toward finding a vaccine.

Several ministers also reiterated that a strong and coordinated multilateral response is essential to combat this crisis and to address the critical needs and challenges of vulnerable countries and groups, particularly women and children.

They committed to continue working together to strengthen the multilateral system.

