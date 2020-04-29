Disability Insurance Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | AXA, Allianz, MetLife, Aegon

Disability Insurance

What's Ahead in the Global Disability Insurance Market? Benchmark yourself with strategic steps and conclusions recently published by AMA

NEW JERSEY, US, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Disability Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Disability Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Disability Insurance. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top players are Assurity Group, Inc. (United States), Guardian Life (United States), Illinois Mutual (United States), PIU [Petersen International , Underwriters] (United States), MassMutual (United States), Mutual of Omaha (United States), AXA (France), Allianz (Germany), Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A (Italy), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, (United States), Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, ltd. (China), Aegon N.V. (Netherlands), Aviva (United Kingdom), Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (Switzerland), Nippon Life Insurance Company (Japan)

Our new sample is updated which correspond in new report showing impact of COVID-19 on Industry. The global pandemic of Covid19 calls for redefining of business strategies. This report includes the impact analysis necessary for the same. Taking into account rapidly changing economic conditions, Analyst of AMA has estimated best and worst-case scenarios for global growth till 2025.

Disability insurance refers to a type of insurance in which income is provided if the worker is unable to perform their work and earn money due to disability. Owing to the increased risk of accidents in the manufacturing facilities there has been a rise in demand for group disability insurance. Moreover, favorable government policies propelling market growth. In addition, rising benefits about the tax benefits under various sections of the income tax act expected to drive the market demand.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Employer-Supplied Disability Insurance, Individual Disability Insurance, High-Limit Disability Insurance, Business Overhead Expense Disability Insurance, Other), Application (Government, Enterprise, Other)

Market Drivers

• Tax Benefits under Various Sections of the Income Tax Act

• Rising Awareness about the Benefits of Disability Insurance Policies

Market Trend

• Development of New offers and schemes by Insurance companies

• Rising demand for Group Plans from Various Industry

Restraints

• Concerns Regarding Fraud Issues

Challenges

• Lack of Awareness among the Customers

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Disability Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Disability Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Disability Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Disability Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Disability Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Disability Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Disability Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Disability Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

