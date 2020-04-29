Ibrahim Hakki

LARGO, FLORIDA, USA, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki has achieved a lot despite his youth. He is active in GAFTA as a volunteer website designer. And he works as a CVT Surgical Specialist. The area has benefited from Ibrahim Hakki Florida as he has led many community events in Largo, the town where he attended high school and served as the President of the Chess Club, Officer of the National Spanish Honor Society, Key Club Officer, Member of the National Honor Society, and other ventures. He has always had a passion for helping and teaching others through his volunteering efforts. Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki is not just a scholar, he has enjoyed basketball and played in his state high school finals, and he has a passion and talent for music. Most successful entrepreneurs will attest to the fact that diversified passions make for better decision making and more creative thinking. Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki spends his time helping others, making music, teaching, coding, web designing, and cultivating his knowledge so he is ready for the next opportunity he comes across. Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki Travels To Spread Knowledge and Give His Time Across The Globe.Speaking three languages is a rare trait and Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki has managed to learn three while keeping his grades high and staying active in his community while he attended high school and carrying on into his college career. This is why Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki was given the opportunity to teach across the globe. His friendly high achieving attitude and ability to communicate easily has made him an asset for teaching others language and culture. After his first teaching trip, he discovered that he has a real passion for the work and hopes to continue to spread knowledge and information in many future endeavors.Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki enjoyed his teaching trips across the globe, and he was not a passive volunteer.In his travels he not only lectured at the University of Kurdistan in Erbil, he also facilitated the program and took charge where needed, showing leadership and initiative. Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki is an insightful teacher to those who come from different cultures and speak other languages because he cares deeply and is also inquisitive and truly interested in learning about the areas travels to and people he teaches. Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki will continue to give his time and knowledge volunteering locally as a web developer and globally and a teacher and mentor.Anyone who knows Ibrahim Jutair Hakki knows that the sky is the limit for what he might achieve if he continues to put his passion for learning, web design, music, and teaching to work each day. He may have achieved a lot at a young age, but he is only getting started when it comes to helping others and reaching his career goals each year.

