Postponement of Q3 Interim Filings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. ("AFI" or the "Company") (CSE:AFI, OTC:RSSFF, Frankfurt:1AF) announces a postponement in its Q3 Interim Filings.



The filing of the Company's unaudited interim financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and corresponding management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the nine months ended February 29, 2020 are being postponed due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Affinor is relying on the Blanket Exemption Order to postpone the filing of the Financial Statements required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 and the filing of the MD&A required by subsection 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102.

The Company expects to file the Financial Statements and MD&A on SEDAR on or about May 30, 2020. Until such time as the Financial Statements and MD&A are filed, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

An update of material business developments since the filing of the Company's second quarter 2020 interim financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis on January 29, 2020 was provided in the news release on April 20th, 2020. The Company announced the results of the first grow trial of the LED cannabis growing lights in conjunction with Fundamental Lighting Solutions and Cannalife Solutions LLC.

About Affinor Growers

Affinor Growers is a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ("AFI"). Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner.

AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

www.affinorgrowers.com

For More Information, please contact: Randy Minhas, CEO contact@affinorgrowers.com



