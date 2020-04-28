World Impact Productions Announces International Distribution Agreement

World Impact Productions HQ in Los Angeles, CA

The Philanthropic Charity World Impact Productions announced today a partnership with Caspian Pictures to distribute it's international Productions

"It’s concept was simple. Bring together the very best talent in both industries to create powerful films and programming that can have a substantive impact on the world".” — Mark Allan, Executive Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Impact Productions announced a partnership with Caspian Pictures to distribute it's international Productions through Blackbox Multimedia and other international outlets for it's next 6 international films, including a compelling documentary about the Covid-19 Pandemic that will change the way the world thinks about how the world's healthcare is being disseminated.Like any other industry, within the Television and Film industry there exists a very small but powerful percentage of professionals who are the elite. The very best. The ultimate craftsman at their trade. Those whose work stands head and shoulders above all the rest. And within the Television and Film industry, those elite professionals (iconic names like Director Steven Spielberg, Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki and Scriptwriter Carlton Cuse) create films and programming that set the standard for all others.In 2018, many of those elite professionals initially met to discuss the state of the industry and their desire to do more than just create commercial projects. The fact is, many have become jaded by the superficial and frivolous nature of commercial television and film production. And thus the Private Philanthropic Foundation "World Impact Productions" was born."It’s concept was simple", according to Executive Producer Mark Allan. "Bring together the very best talent in both industries to create powerful films and programming that can have a substantive impact on the world. It's a rare opportunity for the world's best TV and Filmmakers to combine the artistic side of the business (which is a creative outlet for those of us in this industry) with an intentionally philanthropic side of producing content that has world changing significance, meaning and impact in the lives of people across the globe".THE AGENDA FOR 2020/21In the next 2 years WIP will be producing a combined total of 20 impact films and/or television documentaries of various types, kinds and sizes. In each case a board of philanthropists will:1. Select the entities/charities/causes whose stories will be told2. Hand pick a team of the industry's best Cinematographers, Writers, Directors and Producers, and then3. Tell those stories to the world, in grand fashionRecent Projects included:* A documentary film in cooperation with the A Jolie Foundation exposing the Syryan Refugee Crisis (A Mother's Heart)* A Critically Acclaimed National Documentary Television Program that opened up the amazing behind the scenes work of Meals on Wheels to help the most vulnerable members of Society* A Box Office film success which showcased the work of Marie Colvin, who fearlessly risked her physical and mental health to report from conflict zones across the Middle East and beyond for The Sunday Times. Colvin’s story is told with searing authenticity. The cataclysmic effects of war are seared into the film’s depiction of Colvin’s dispatch from Homs, Syria, during the bombing of civilians by forces under the command of Bashar al-Assad. Colvin considered the conflict the worst she has ever covered, the effects of which we are still living through today.World Impact Productions is a Private Charitable Foundation that seeks out worthy causes to inform, educate and inspire, as well as to help those causes who deserve that help through the world's most powerful visual mediums: TV/video and Film. So if you, or someone you know, would like to refer a story, organization, cause or hero for our consideration, and it meets the following criterion...1. It is unique2. It may never otherwise be given a platform3. It has the capacity to impact and change lives, particularly on a global level4. It is a just, honest and good cause...or...5. It reveals an unjust, dishonest and evil cause....please contact our PR/Media Agency below.

World Impact Productions



