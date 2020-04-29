When the Protectors Needed Protecting, Meridian Was There

Meridian barriers protect healthcare workers at mobile testing site

Rose Bowl Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testers Work Knowing Meridian Barriers Protect Them

Recent terrorist attacks with vehicles are a continuing concern, but with the COVID-19 crisis we have pivoted our business to help the healthcare workers on the frontline do their job safely.” — Meridian CEO Peter Whitford

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As important as it was to get people tested for the COVID-19 virus, it was equally important that the health workers carrying out those tests were protected in every possible way. For that reason, Meridian Rapid Defense Group created a ring of steel, using Meridian’s Archer 1200 barriers, around the drive-thru testing station at the Rose Bowl.

Consider this. Large numbers of potentially sick or elderly people, daily, driving their cars towards the healthcare professionals and just one slip on the accelerator and there could be a tragedy of monumental proportions.

Meridian’s barriers are placed at the entrance to the testing station and close to each testing tent. The barriers made of high strength ballistic rated steel were easily placed by one person and are a real contrast to the large concrete or water-filled barriers so often used.

These are the same barriers designed to stop hostile vehicle attacks. Over the years they have protected the crowds at the Pasadena Rose Parade, the New Orleans Mardi Gras, military bases, and many more large crowd events worldwide.

“Until now our business has been focused on mass gatherings of people,” said Peter Whitford, CEO of Meridian Rapid Defense Group.

“Recent terrorist attacks with vehicles ramming into crowds are a continuing concern for event organizers, but with the COVID-19 crisis we have pivoted our business and are proudly helping the healthcare workers on the frontline do their job safely.”

“Now,” said Mr. Whitford “our barriers have a new role of protecting the protectors.”

About Meridian Rapid Defense Group: With Meridian barriers, it is now possible for concert venues, parades, building sites, high priority buildings, and military units to secure perimeters and manage risk in minutes rather than days. Meridian’s barriers are certified to both the United States Department of Defense and Europe’s PAS 68 standards and have been awarded the Designation as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the United States Department of Homeland Security. Built to last from 100% U.S. steel, the Archer 1200 carries a lifetime warranty, even after an impact.

Meridian deployment at mobile testing site in Pasadena, CA



