Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Outlook - Post Covid-19 Scenario | Refinitiv, Fiserv, Experian, EastNets

NEW JERSEY, USA , UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are NICE (Israel), Oracle (United States), FICO (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Fiserv (United States), SAS (United States), Experian (Ireland), FIS (United States), ACI Worldwide (United States), Refinitiv (United Kingdom), Software AG (Germany), ComplyAdvantage (United States), Infrasoft Technologies (India), ACTICO (Germany), ComplianceWise (Netherlands), EastNets (United Arab Emirates), Bottomline (United States), Beam Solutions (United States), IdentityMind (United States), CaseWare (Canada).

The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide reaction to it has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate.

Market Trend

• Straightforward Review of Highlighted Transactions

Restraints

• Fear of Privacy Interruption in Transaction Processing

Opportunities

• Technological Advancement and Development and Increase in the Deployment of Transaction Monitoring System By Small & Medium- Size Manufacturing Industry

The Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud-based, Web-based), Application (Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP), Compliance Management, Customer Identity Management), Components (Solution, Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Functions (Case Management, KYC/Customer Onboarding, Dashboard and Reporting, Watch List Screening)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

