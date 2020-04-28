Motion Capture System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants VICON Motion, Motion Analysis, Noraxon USA

Motion Capture System

Motion Capture System Market to Observe ‘Explosive Growth’ to Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Motion Capture System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Motion Capture System Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Motion Capture System This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are VICON Motion (United States), Motion Analysis Corporation, Qualisys AB (Sweden), Northern Digital Inc. (Canada), Xsens Technologyes (Netherlands), Optitrack (United States), Codamotion (United Kingdom), Synertial (United Kingdom), Phasespace (United States) and Noraxon USA (United States)

Definition:

Motion capture refers to the process recording of various moving object or people and translating the recording into actionable data. It is a combination of multiple devices such as high-quality camera, sensors, communication devices, and accessories. These systems are used to record the real-time motion to obtain the desired level animation in the field of entertainment. Film making is an industry that heavily relies on a human movement that includes facial expression and all kinds of body gestures. The motion captures helps in getting the proper actions. 3D motion capture is used in sports to analyze the performance of athletes and allow them to improve their performance by recognizing its gaps through information about how people move. The motion capture is very helpful in the medical field especially in sports research, athletic performance, functional assessment, and sports medicines.

Market Drivers

• High Demand Due to the Ability to Provide High Quality, Rapid, Accurate, Real-time Data

• Rising Adoption in Sports Analysis

Market Trend

• Rising Demand for Better Visual Effects and Animations from the Entertainment Industry

• Growing Demand Across Various Industries For Architectural Visualization

Restraints

• Specific Data Processing for Specific Hardware and Software

Opportunities

• Huge Demand in the Biomedical Industry and Introduction of 3D Motion Capture Systems

The Global Motion Capture System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware (Cameras, Sensors/LEDs, Accessories, Communication Devices), Software (Packaged Software, Plug-in Software), Others), Application (Medical, Sport, Entertainment, Others), System (Optical, Non-Optical)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

