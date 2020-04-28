LOS ANGELES COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH AND HEADSPACE PARTNER FOR WELLBEING: FREE MEDITATION AND MINDFULNESS CONTENT FOR LOS ANGELES COUNTY RESIDENTS

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH) announced today it has teamed up with Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, to offer free Headspace Plus subscriptions for Los Angeles County residents as a mental health resource during this unprecedented public health crisis. This partnership is the latest in LACDMH’s response to COVID-19 which has included scaled-up resources and coronavirus-specific guidance for individuals during the pandemic.

Managing radical change over a short period of time can be difficult and may trigger anxiety, panic, frustration and depression. Taking the time to care for your physical and mental health is especially important right now.

“LACDMH is committed more than ever to being a source of strength, stability and service by providing the people of Los Angeles County with the mental health resources that they need,” said Dr. Johnathan Sherin, M.D., Ph.D., Director of LACDMH. “We are proud to offer Headspace as another way to help people cope with the stress and anxiety related to COVID-19.”

Starting today, at www.headspace.com/lacounty, residents can sign up for a free Headspace Plus subscription. Through the end of 2020, LA County residents will be able to access hundreds of science-backed guided meditations in English and Spanish, as well as mindful workouts and sleep exercises to help address rising stress and anxiety. The offer is available to Los Angeles residents who don’t currently have a Headspace Plus subscription.

“The world is an increasingly stressful place these days, and amid the uncertainty of this public health crisis, it’s crucial to provide support and equip people with the tools to help decrease stress, anxiety and loneliness,” said Dr. Megan Jones Bell, Psy.D., Chief Science Officer at Headspace. “We want to be here for the people of LA and do our part to help our fellow LA County residents get through this challenging time.”

The mental health and wellbeing of the people of Los Angeles County remains the top priority of LACDMH. COVID-19-specific resources, including resources for parents and families, peer support and healthcare providers are available at dmh.lacounty.gov/COVID. LACDMH directly-operated clinics remain open to provide mental health services. Help is also available 24/7 though the LACDMH Help Line by calling 800-854-7771 or texting “LA” to 741741. Together we will get through this.

About The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH)

As the nation’s largest public mental health department, we ensure access to care and treatment for our most vulnerable residents in a region with more than 10 million people. With an annual budget approaching $3B and a committed staff of 6,000, LACDMH embodies a “heart-forward” approach to supporting hope, recovery and wellbeing across the County. For more information on LACDMH, visit www.dmh.lacounty.gov or follow @LACDMH on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Headspace

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. Reaching more than 65 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. Headspace is committed to advancing the field of mindfulness through clinically validated research, with one of the largest research pipelines of any digital health and wellness company. For more information please visit us at www.headspace.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

John Stodder Cause Communications 213-393-4219 jstodder@causecomm.org Angelica Kelly Headspace 310-804-7793 angelica.kelly@headspace.com



