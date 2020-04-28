Sienna Announces First Quarter 2020 Results Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) announced that it will report its 2020 first quarter results after market close on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Lois Cormack, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nitin Jain, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (ET).



The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1-844-543-5234, conference ID: 7028318. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website . The webcast of the call will be available for replay until May 14, 2021 and archived on Sienna's website.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day, and were the driving force behind Sienna being named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Nitin Jain

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer

(905) 489-0787

nitin.jain@siennaliving.ca



