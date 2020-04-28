BAE Systems Honors Frequency Electronics With a Silver Tier Supplier Award

/EIN News/ -- MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM), today announced it won a Silver Tier Award for exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success in 2019 for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector. Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEI) was selected from a pool of more than 2,200 suppliers that worked with the sector in 2019.



FEI CEO, Stan Sloane commented, “We are extremely pleased to have been selected for this award and to continue the very successful relationship we have with BAE Systems. The award illustrates FEI’s commitment to technical excellence, as well as meeting our customers’ schedule needs.”

BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers at their locations to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose BAE Systems products meet the highest quality standards.

“We are proud to partner with companies – including Frequency Electronics, Inc. – committed to delivering the highest quality products on-time, every time,” said Kim Cadorette, vice president of Operations for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector. “We look forward to continued collaboration and success.”

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a skilled workforce of more than 83,000 employees worldwide and has operations in 30 U.S. states. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides sub-systems for Electronic Warfare (“EW”) and state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Contact information: Stanton Sloane, President & Chief Executive Officer; Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer; TELEPHONE: (516) 794-4500 ext.5000 WEBSITE: www.freqelec.com



