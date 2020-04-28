Blucora Announces Employee Inducement Equity Grant

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) (“Blucora” or “the Company”), a leading provider of tax-smart financial solutions that empowers people to achieve their financial goals, today announced that on April 27, 2020, in connection with Marc Mehlman joining the Company as its Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Mehlman was awarded 25,000 restricted stock units and a non-qualified stock option representing the right to purchase 70,000 shares at an exercise price of $14.00 per share under the Blucora, Inc. 2016 Inducement Plan, as amended. Both the restricted stock units and the shares underlying the non-qualified stock option will vest in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the of the date of grant. The awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company and were granted as an inducement to Mr. Mehlman entering into employment with the Company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people to achieve their goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands), the largest tax-focused broker-dealer, with $71 billion in total client assets as of December 31, 2019, and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

Contact:

Bill Michalek

Blucora Investor Relations

(972) 870-6463



