Leaf Group to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 11, 2020
/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company comprised of several marketplace and media properties, today announced it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on May 11, 2020.
Together with a standard earnings release announcing its first quarter 2020 financial results Leaf Group will also release a Shareholder Letter, which will be posted on its investor website at ir.leafgroup.com on May 11, 2020. The Leaf Group Shareholder Letter will include a quarterly earnings review along with a more detailed discussion of business trends and key topics. Leaf Group will also host a Q&A session via conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day.
Leaf Group Ltd. First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
- Monday, May 11, 2020
- 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific
- Please dial (833) 502-0482 (US/CAN) or (778) 560-2575 (International) to listen to the call
- The conference ID is 2289179
- A replay of the Conference call is available through May 18, 2020: (800) 585-8367 (US/CAN) or (416) 621-4642 (International)
- You may also visit the Leaf Group Investor Relations Homepage at ir.leafgroup.com to listen to a live webcast of the call
The earnings webcast will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Leaf Group’s website. To download an event reminder for your calendar, please click here.
About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.
Investor Contacts
Jantoon Reigersman
Chief Financial Officer
310-917-6413
IR@leafgroup.com
Shawn Milne
VP Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
415-264-3419
shawn.milne@leafgroup.com
Media Contact
Sharna Daduk
310-917-6405
sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com
