Calian Awarded Defence Contract Valued up to $54M, For Aerospace, Technology and Engineering Training

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) has again been awarded a Department of National Defence (DND) contract to provide training services for the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Technology and Engineering (CFSATE).

CFSATE, based at Canadian Forces Base Borden, delivers aerospace, technical and engineering training and provides the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) with qualified aircraft maintenance personnel. Under the contract, Calian will deliver training and other services to CFSATE, including course review, design and delivery and technology support.

The initial contract term is two years, with an awarded value of approximately $18 million. With two optional extension periods of two years each, the aggregate contract value over the full six-year period is approximately $54 million. Calian was selected to deliver the previous CFSATE training support contract in 2016. Delivery on the new contract is expected to start August 1, 2020.

“This is an exciting contract award that affirms our commitment to training excellence for DND. We look forward to continue providing exceptional aircraft maintenance training services to the men and women of the RCAF in the years ahead,” said Donald Whitty, Vice-President, Learning. “This contract also supports the growth of learning services within Calian. As the broader learning environment evolves, we are excited to work with our clients to innovate and increase our capacity and capabilities with advanced technologies and approaches.”

“Calian and CFSATE have been working closely together for over 15 years, to provide training and training support to RCAF technicians and officers. Many Calian employees working at the School are service veterans who are proud to give back with training that helps CFSATE generate operational capability. I look forward to working with the CFSATE leadership and our team in the delivery of this contract,” said Paul Hallett, Senior Contract Manager, Calian.

“Calian’s growth is founded on customer retention – the first pillar of our four-pillar growth framework. This contract award is another illustration of the Calian team’s track record delivering high-quality services to meet our customer’s needs,” stated Kevin Ford, President and CEO, Calian.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company’s diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company’s offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com, or contact us at ir@calian.com.

Kevin Ford Patrick Houston Media inquiries: President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Simon Doyle 613-599-8600 613-599-8600 613-599-8600 x 2205





----------------------------------------------------------------------------- DISCLAIMER Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.



