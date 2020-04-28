CDW Announces Move to Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders for 2020

/EIN News/ -- LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW) today announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, related governmental actions and the importance of safeguarding the health of its stockholders, coworkers and representatives, CDW will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) solely by means of remote communication (i.e., a virtual-only meeting). Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.



The Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. CDT in a virtual format only at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CDW2020 . As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, stockholders as of the close of business on March 25, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. To participate, stockholders will need the 16-digit control number included in the proxy materials previously delivered to such stockholders.

A notice regarding the change to a virtual-only meeting (the “Notice”) is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, stockholder participation and voting is provided in the Notice.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs almost 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Investor Inquiries

Brittany A. Smith

Vice President, Investor Relations and

Financial Planning and Analysis

847-968-0238

investorrelations@cdw.com

Media Inquiries

Sara Granack

Vice President, Corporate Communications

847-419-7411

mediarelations@cdw.com



