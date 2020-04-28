WW Announces First Quarter 2020 Results and Accelerates Digital Transformation

Q1 2020 End of Period Subscribers up 9% year-over-year to 5.0 million, an all-time Q1-end high



Q1 2020 Revenues of $400 million, up 10%, or 11% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year



Launches Virtual Workshops globally, as a response to Studio closures, keeping the WW community connected across all platforms





Accelerates digital transformation to provide all members globally with the support, encouragement, and community integral to the WW experience

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and withdrew its previously provided full year fiscal 2020 guidance due to uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our business had a very strong start to the year, driven by the successful launch and marketing of our new myWW program and increased awareness from the WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour,” said Mindy Grossman, the Company’s President and CEO. “As we navigate this rapidly changing and uncertain environment created by COVID-19, our first priority is ensuring the health and safety of our employees and members, as well as providing them with the support, encouragement, and community integral to the WW experience. We took quick global coordinated action and pivoted to move all of our in-person group workshops, which serve about a quarter of our members, to a virtual platform, keeping the WW community connected no matter where they are. We are accelerating our digital transformation, focusing our strategy and resources to enhance the member experience and engagement by delivering a connected, digital, and deeply-human experience. Now more than ever, we have the opportunity to demonstrate WW’s trusted leadership in weight loss and wellness.”

“WW ended the first quarter with 5.0 million subscribers, reflecting a new Q1 quarter-end record and a 9% increase versus the prior year period,” said Nick Hotchkin, the Company’s CFO, Operating Officer, North America and President, Emerging Markets. “Beginning in mid-March, the crisis started to negatively impact our recruitments and resulted in Studio closures. While we have seen some recovery, given the uncertainty around 2020 revenue levels, we are withdrawing our full year 2020 financial guidance. We have strong liquidity and a highly cash generative business model. To further bolster our financial flexibility, we are implementing a $100 million cost-savings initiative. We continue to be excited about our long-term growth opportunities with our digital platform.”

Q1 2020 Consolidated Results













% Change % Change

Adjusted for

Constant

Currency(1) Three Months Ended March 28, March 30, 2020 2019 (in millions except percentages and per share amounts)



Service Revenues, net $324.7 $306.7 5.8 % 6.9 % Product Sales and Other, net 75.7 56.4 34.1 % 35.0 % Revenues, net $400.4 $363.2 10.2 % 11.3 % Operating Income $24.9 $21.9 13.6 % 12.6 % Adjustments Goodwill Impairment $3.7 -- Adjusted Operating Income(1) $28.5 $21.9 30.3 % 33.8 % Net Loss* ($6.1 ) ($10.7 ) 43.3 % 39.4 % EPS ($0.09 ) ($0.16 ) 43.7 % 39.8 %



Total Paid Weeks 65.4 58.7 11.4 % N/A Digital(2) Paid Weeks 46.2 39.0 18.5 % N/A Studio + Digital(3) Paid Weeks 19.2 19.7 (2.7 %) N/A End of Period Subscribers(4) 5.0 4.6 9.2 % N/A Digital Subscribers 3.6 3.1 15.9 % N/A Studio + Digital Subscribers 1.4 1.5 (5.1 %) N/A ___________________________________



Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.



(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.

(2) “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product.

(3) “Studio + Digital” refers to providing access to the Company’s weekly in-person workshops combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers. The “Studio + Digital” business also includes the provision of access to workshops for members who do not subscribe to commitment plans, including the Company’s “pay-as-you-go” members.

(4) “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers and Studio + Digital subscribers who participate in recur bill programs in Company-owned operations.

*Except in the case of the financials attached to this release, “Net Loss” refers to Net Loss attributable to WW International, Inc.



Q1 2020 Business and Financial Highlights



End of Period Subscribers in Q1 2020 were up 9.2% versus the prior year period, driven by growth in all major geographic markets. Q1 2020 End of Period Digital Subscribers were up 15.9% and End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers were down 5.1% versus the prior year period.



in Q1 2020 were up 9.2% versus the prior year period, driven by growth in all major geographic markets. Q1 2020 End of Period Digital Subscribers were up 15.9% and End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers were down 5.1% versus the prior year period. Total Paid Weeks in Q1 2020 were up 11.4% versus the prior year period, driven by growth in all major geographic markets. Q1 2020 Digital Paid Weeks increased 18.5% and Studio + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 2.7% versus the prior year period.



in Q1 2020 were up 11.4% versus the prior year period, driven by growth in all major geographic markets. Q1 2020 Digital Paid Weeks increased 18.5% and Studio + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 2.7% versus the prior year period. Revenues in Q1 2020 were $400.4 million. On a constant currency basis, Q1 2020 revenues increased 11.3% versus the prior year period.

Service Revenues in Q1 2020 were $324.7 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues increased 6.9% versus the prior year period, primarily driven by an increase in the number of Digital subscribers.

Product Sales and Other in Q1 2020 were $75.7 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues increased 35.0% versus the prior year period, primarily due to revenues from the WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour.



in Q1 2020 were $400.4 million. On a constant currency basis, Q1 2020 revenues increased 11.3% versus the prior year period. Operating Income in Q1 2020 was $24.9 million. Adjusted operating income in Q1 2020, which excluded the $3.7 million goodwill impairment charge related to the decision to shift to an exclusively Digital business in Brazil, was $28.5 million. On a constant currency basis, adjusted operating income would have increased 33.8% versus the prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by operating leverage on higher revenues from digital subscriptions in the quarter versus the prior year period.



in Q1 2020 was $24.9 million. in Q1 2020, which excluded the $3.7 million goodwill impairment charge related to the decision to shift to an exclusively Digital business in Brazil, was $28.5 million. On a constant currency basis, adjusted operating income would have increased 33.8% versus the prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by operating leverage on higher revenues from digital subscriptions in the quarter versus the prior year period. Effective Tax Rate in Q1 2020 was 9.7%, compared to 21.1% in the prior year period.



in Q1 2020 was 9.7%, compared to 21.1% in the prior year period. Net Loss in Q1 2020 was $6.1 million compared to a net loss of $10.7 million in the prior year period.



in Q1 2020 was $6.1 million compared to a net loss of $10.7 million in the prior year period. Net loss per fully diluted share in Q1 2020 was $0.09 compared to a loss of $0.16 in the prior year period. Certain items affect year-over-year comparability. Q1 2020 results included a $3.7 million goodwill impairment charge related to the Company’s Brazil operations, which negatively impacted earnings per fully diluted share by $0.05. Q1 2019 results included $6.3 million in expenses ($4.7 million after tax) related to the Company’s previously disclosed organizational realignment, which negatively impacted earnings per fully diluted share by $0.07.

in Q1 2020 was $0.09 compared to a loss of $0.16 in the prior year period.

Other Items

Cash balance as of March 28, 2020 was $292.3 million (inclusive of $148.0 million of borrowings under our revolving credit facility). On March 23, 2020, the Company drew down $148.0 million of available borrowings under its revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Full Year Fiscal 2020 Guidance Withdrawal

Due to the disruption and uncertainty related to COVID-19, the Company is withdrawing its full year fiscal 2020 revenue and earnings guidance, which was provided on February 25, 2020.

Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and today’s scheduled conference call:

To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. Operating income and operating income margin are discussed both as reported (on a GAAP basis) and, with respect to the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as adjusted (on a non-GAAP basis), to exclude the impairment change for the Company’s goodwill related to its Brazil operations. The Company also presents in the attachments to this release the non-GAAP financial measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (“EBITDAS”), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and goodwill impairment (“Adjusted EBITDAS”), net debt, and a net debt to Adjusted EBITDAS ratio. In addition, the Company presents certain of its financial results on a constant currency basis in addition to GAAP results. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About WW International, Inc.

WW – Weight Watchers reimagined – is a global wellness company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging tech-enabled experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program of healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. Leveraging more than five decades of experience in building inspired communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to democratize wellness and to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED March 28, December 28, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 292,273 $ 182,736 Other current assets 140,369 112,654 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 432,642 295,390 Property and equipment, net 63,186 54,066 Operating lease assets 149,757 151,983 Goodwill, franchise rights and other intangible assets, net 958,008 970,392 Other assets 30,079 26,483 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,633,672 $ 1,498,314 LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT Portion of long-term debt due within one year $ 244,250 $ 96,250 Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year 33,843 33,236 Other current liabilities 282,190 264,584 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 560,283 394,070 Long-term debt 1,462,140 1,479,920 Long-term operating lease liabilities 125,535 128,464 Deferred income taxes, other 186,557 177,681 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 2,334,515 $ 2,180,135 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,630 3,722 Shareholders' deficit (704,473 ) (685,543 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT $ 1,633,672 $ 1,498,314







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended March 28, March 30, 2020 2019 Service revenues, net (1) $ 324,657 $ 306,726 Product sales and other, net (2) 75,704 56,438 Revenues, net 400,361 363,164 Cost of services (3) 135,566 128,957 Cost of product sales and other 53,804 33,259 Cost of revenues 189,370 162,216 Gross profit 210,991 200,948 Marketing expenses 117,933 114,249 Selling, general and administrative expenses 64,526 64,802 Goodwill impairment 3,665 - Operating income 24,867 21,897 Interest expense 31,551 35,195 Other expense, net 24 303 Loss before income taxes (6,708 ) (13,601 ) Benefit from income taxes (651 ) (2,875 ) Net loss (6,057 ) (10,726 ) Net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest (6 ) 39 Net loss attributable to WW International, Inc. $ (6,063 ) $ (10,687 ) Loss Per Share attributable to WW International, Inc. Basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 67,436 66,964 Diluted 67,436 66,964 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Studio + Digital Fees”. “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product. “Studio + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (2) Consists of sales of consumer products in workshops, via e-commerce, and through several trusted retail partners, revenues from licensing, magazine subscriptions, publishing and third-party advertising in publications and on the Company's websites and sales from the By Mail product, other revenues (including revenues from the WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour), and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Studio + Digital services.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended March 28, March 30, Variance 2020 2019 Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 29,420 24,608 19.6% CE 12,960 11,154 16.2% UK 2,881 2,436 18.3% Other (2) 943 792 19.1% Total Digital Paid Weeks 46,205 38,990 18.5% Studio + Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 12,964 13,244 (2.1%) CE 3,016 3,124 (3.5%) UK 2,614 2,716 (3.7%) Other (2) 593 633 (6.4%) Total Studio + Digital Paid Weeks 19,187 19,716 (2.7%) Total Paid Weeks (1) North America 42,384 37,852 12.0% CE 15,976 14,279 11.9% UK 5,496 5,151 6.7% Other (2) 1,536 1,425 7.8% Total Paid Weeks 65,392 58,706 11.4% End of Period Digital Subscribers (3) North America 2,311 1,968 17.4% CE 1,032 914 12.9% UK 221 193 14.5% Other (2) 72 61 17.5% Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,636 3,136 15.9% End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers (3) North America 940 982 (4.3%) CE 231 244 (5.3%) UK 183 199 (7.9%) Other (2) 44 48 (8.8%) Total End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers 1,398 1,473 (5.1%) Total End of Period Subscribers (3) North America 3,251 2,951 10.2% CE 1,263 1,158 9.1% UK 404 392 3.1% Other (2) 116 110 5.9% Total End of Period Subscribers 5,034 4,609 9.2% Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Personal Coaching + Digital); (ii) “Studio + Digital Paid Weeks” is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Studio + Digital Paid Weeks. (2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets. (3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Personal Coaching + Digital, subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q1 2020 Variance 2020 Constant Q1 2020 Q1 2019 2020 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2019 2019 Selected Financial Data Consolidated Company Revenues $ 400,361 $ 3,689 $ 404,050 $ 363,164 10.2% 11.3% Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 174,545 $ 1,919 $ 176,464 $ 148,855 17.3% 18.5% Consolidated Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 150,112 $ 1,264 $ 151,376 $ 157,871 (4.9%) (4.1%) Consolidated Service Revenues (3) $ 324,657 $ 3,183 $ 327,840 $ 306,726 5.8% 6.9% Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $ 75,704 $ 506 $ 76,210 $ 56,438 34.1% 35.0% North America Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 116,349 $ 64 $ 116,413 $ 98,760 17.8% 17.9% Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 112,843 $ 54 $ 112,897 $ 117,599 (4.0%) (4.0%) Service Revenues (3) $ 229,192 $ 118 $ 229,310 $ 216,359 5.9% 6.0% Product Sales and Other (4) $ 54,514 $ (0 ) $ 54,513 $ 33,652 62.0% 62.0% Total Revenues $ 283,706 $ 116 $ 283,822 $ 250,011 13.5% 13.5% CE Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 46,638 $ 1,367 $ 48,005 $ 40,183 16.1% 19.5% Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 21,519 $ 603 $ 22,122 $ 23,949 (10.1%) (7.6%) Service Revenues (3) $ 68,157 $ 1,970 $ 70,127 $ 64,132 6.3% 9.3% Product Sales and Other (4) $ 11,833 $ 345 $ 12,178 $ 12,025 (1.6%) 1.3% Total Revenues $ 79,990 $ 2,315 $ 82,305 $ 76,157 5.0% 8.1% UK Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 7,576 $ 136 $ 7,712 $ 6,418 18.0% 20.2% Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 11,129 $ 189 $ 11,318 $ 11,263 (1.2%) 0.5% Service Revenues (3) $ 18,705 $ 325 $ 19,030 $ 17,681 5.8% 7.6% Product Sales and Other (4) $ 6,323 $ 72 $ 6,395 $ 6,930 (8.8%) (7.7%) Total Revenues $ 25,028 $ 397 $ 25,425 $ 24,611 1.7% 3.3% Other (5) Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 3,982 $ 352 $ 4,334 $ 3,494 14.0% 24.1% Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 4,621 $ 417 $ 5,038 $ 5,060 (8.7%) (0.4%) Service Revenues (3) $ 8,603 $ 769 $ 9,372 $ 8,554 0.6% 9.6% Product Sales and Other (4) $ 3,034 $ 90 $ 3,124 $ 3,831 (20.8%) (18.5%) Total Revenues $ 11,637 $ 859 $ 12,496 $ 12,385 (6.0%) 0.9% Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product. (2) “Studio + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (3) “Service Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Studio + Digital Fees”. (4) “Product Sales” are sales of consumer products in workshops, via e-commerce, and through several trusted retail partners, and “Other” are revenues from licensing, magazine subscriptions, publishing and third-party advertising in publications and on the Company's websites and sales from the By Mail product, other revenues (including revenues from the WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour), and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, includes franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q1 2020 Variance 2020 Constant Currency Q1 2020 Q1 2019 2020 2020 Adjusted 2020 Adjusted 2020 Adjusted Currency Constant Constant vs vs vs vs GAAP Adjustment (1) Adjusted Adjustment Currency Currency GAAP 2019 2019 2019 2019 Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 210,991 $ - $ 210,991 $ 2,205 $ 213,196 $ 213,196 $ 200,948 5.0 % 5.0 % 6.1 % 6.1 % Gross Margin 52.7% 52.7% 52.8% 52.8% 55.3% Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 64,526 $ - $ 64,526 $ 499 $ 65,025 $ 65,025 $ 64,802 (0.4 %) (0.4 %) 0.3 % 0.3 % Operating Income $ 24,867 $ 3,665 $ 28,532 $ (207 ) $ 24,660 $ 29,291 $ 21,897 13.6 % 30.3 % 12.6 % 33.8 % Operating Income Margin 6.2% 7.1% 6.1% 7.2% 6.0% Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Excludes the impairment charge of $3,665 for the Company's goodwill related to its Brazil operations.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended March 28, March 30, 2020 2019 Net Loss $ (6,063 ) $ (10,687 ) Interest 31,551 35,195 Taxes (651 ) (2,875 ) Depreciation and Amortization 12,211 11,405 Stock-based Compensation 3,965 4,812 EBITDAS $ 41,013 $ 37,850 Goodwill Impairment (1) 3,665 - Adjusted EBITDAS $ 44,678 $ 37,850 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Brazil operations.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT RATIO) UNAUDITED Trailing Twelve Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Months Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS Net Income (Loss) $ 53,834 $ 47,086 $ 29,383 $ (6,063 ) $ 124,240 Interest 34,732 33,118 32,222 31,551 131,623 Taxes 16,586 13,123 4,679 (651 ) 33,737 Depreciation and Amortization 11,288 10,850 11,474 12,211 45,823 Stock-based Compensation 4,872 5,243 5,544 3,965 19,624 EBITDAS $ 121,312 $ 109,420 $ 83,302 $ 41,013 $ 355,047 Goodwill Impairment (1) $ - $ - $ - $ 3,665 $ 3,665 Adjusted EBITDAS $ 121,312 $ 109,420 $ 83,302 $ 44,678 $ 358,712 Total Debt $ 1,706,390 Less: Cash 292,273 Net Debt $ 1,414,117 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS 3.9 X Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Brazil operations.

