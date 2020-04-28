Kurtis Kitchen & Bath, a full-service remodeler announced their launch of virtual design consultations completely free to clients during COVID-19.

DETROIT, MI, USA, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metro Detroit Kitchen & Bath Remodeler Launches Virtual Appointments Kurtis Kitchen & Bath , a full-service remodeler serving the Metro Detroit area, announced their launch of virtual design consultations completely free to clients during COVID-19.Due to the Governor’s Executive Order, Kurtis Kitchen & Bath showrooms are currently open by appointment only. While clients can still schedule future appointments to meet with designers in their home or the showroom, the company decided to start offering FREE design consultations with price quotes offered through virtual online meetings. This is a helpful measure for those attempting to further limit contact and follow social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.These “No Contact” Appointments can be scheduled to discuss homeowner’s needs for renovation, refacing, or refinishing in their kitchen or bathrooms. Kurtis Kitchen offers these virtual appointments for the safety and convenience of their clients hoping to get a jump start on their next home project.Homeowners Can Find Design Inspiration OnlineKurtis Kitchen showcases a variety of completed bathroom projects and kitchen remodels to provide design inspiration. Homeowners stuck inside can take time to browse their favorite examples and bring these to their virtual appointment to point the designer in the right direction.Kurtis Kitchen Licenses & DesignationsKurtis Kitchen & Bath has earned the Certified Graduate Remodeler designation from the National Association of Home Builders for their remodeling industry experience, proven track record of successful project management, and strong code of ethics. The company has also received NAHB’s Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist designation, meaning their remodelers can help older people stay in their homes comfortably and safely.Contact Kurtis Kitchen & BathWayne Weintraubwweintraub@KurtisKitchen.comCall or Text (734) 772-5505 to set up a “No Contact” appointment.About Kurtis Kitchen & BathKurtis Kitchen & Bath has been a leader in providing high-quality kitchens and bathrooms since 1968. This company is still operated by members of the Kurtis family and they continue to deliver unparalleled value to their clients throughout Metro Detroit. Kurtis Kitchen offers four convenient showrooms in Clarkston, Livonia, Utica, and Royal Oak full of home remodeling inspiration for new design projects. Homeowners interested in updating their kitchen or bathrooms can schedule a FREE appointment with a knowledgeable designer in their home, in a showroom, or through their new virtual platform.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.