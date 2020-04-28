Magna Wins 2020 PACE Award for Composite Space Frame Liftgate Reinforcement

Lightweight solution debuted on the 2020 Toyota Supra

Composite reinforcement enables 10 percent mass reduction

First application of composite space frame for automotive liftgate

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna’s composite space frame liftgate reinforcement solution, which debuted on the Toyota Supra, has earned a 2020 Automotive News PACE Award. The award is Magna’s fourth PACE Award in the last six years. The space frame is the first composite application of its kind for an automotive liftgate and achieves a 10 percent mass savings over a steel version.

“Innovative lightweight solutions, such as this composite space frame, are integral in helping automakers meet sustainability goals, including reduced emissions and improved fuel economy,” said Magna Exteriors President Grahame Burrow. “With ongoing requirements for design freedom in larger, lighter modules, we see strong growth for advanced plastics and composites to shape future mobility. We thank Automotive News and its judges for honoring us with this prestigious award.”

The composite space frame is a tubular frame made of a foam core that is then wound with continuous glass fiber and infused with a polyurethane thermoset resin. Magna is investigating additional opportunities for this technology, such as side door modules, and other material innovations to help automakers meet their mass reduction and design goals. The space frame liftgate reinforcement solution was developed at Magna’s exteriors facility in Liberec, Czech Republic. Magna’s exteriors group produces the Toyota Supra liftgate module, including the space frame reinforcement, and delivers it to Magna’s complete vehicle manufacturing group in Graz, Austria, where the entire vehicle is assembled.

IHS Markit estimates 62 percent of the world’s vehicles have liftgates with a small percentage currently being made of plastic. “This is one of the fastest growing products in Magna, and we expect this to continue as automakers seek more innovative lightweight solutions,” added Burrow.

The Automotive News PACE Awards, in their 26th year, are given to suppliers for game-changing product and process innovations that have succeeded in reaching the market. Winners were determined by an independent panel of judges and announced through a virtual celebration due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

TAGS

Composites, liftgates, automotive exteriors, innovation, design

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com , 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com , 248.631.5396

ABOUT MAGNA

We are a mobility technology company. We have more than 165,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees and 346 manufacturing operations and 94 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities which include body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Magna also has electronic and software capabilities across many of these areas. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b4df640-a4d7-4330-af29-6b90370ea121

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ecc3835-824e-4046-83ed-1a437e4a6834

Magna filament winding Magna’s PACE Award-winning space frame liftgate reinforcement is manufactured at its facility in Liberec, Czech Republic. PACE Award winner 2020 The Automotive News PACE Awards, in their 26th year, are given to suppliers for game-changing product and process innovations that have succeeded in reaching the market.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.