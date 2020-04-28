Golden State Adds Another in the Evergreen State

Welcome Kelli Young of Longevity Wealth in North Bend, WA

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State announced today its second Washington office and newest wealth manager, Kelli Young, the owner and founder of Longevity Wealth located in North Bend, Washington. Longevity Wealth operates as a DBA of Golden State Equity Partners (“GSEP”) and will custody through Raymond James. GSEP provides a turn-key platform for fee-based wealth management professionals who own their own practice and benefit in equity of the registered investment advisor (“RIA”). This interest enables advisors with transparency in the firm and a strong business alignment with their RIA partner.



Kelli comes to Golden State with more than thirty years of investment industry experience with a concentration in risk management and longevity planning. Early in her career she was a Long-Term Care Specialist and learned that there was a strong need for expert advice. This led her to a successful financial advisement profession. Understanding that each client has unique goals, she takes a collaborative and explorative approach with her clients and provides necessary guidance and comprehensive investment management.

More information about Kelli Young and Longevity Wealth can be found at www.Longevity-Wealth.com .

“Kelli brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Golden State. Her background and experience in longevity planning and working with retirees complements the company’s vision and I am pleased to have her on our team,” says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of the Golden State family of companies.

The Golden State family of companies, Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Asset Management, and Golden State Equity Partners (collectively referred to as “Golden State”), are all SEC registered investment advisers dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The initial firm, Golden State Wealth Management, was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.5 billion in brokerage and advisory assets. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a cost-efficient investment platform and a Turnkey Asset Management Program that seeks to provide its network of advisors with equity ownership opportunities. The Golden State family of companies maintain a business alignment with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer1, Raymond James, TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County’s largest RIAs2, Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. More information can be found at www.teamgoldenstate.com.

1 As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019, based on total revenue.

2 As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 3, 2019, based on assets under management.

Golden State Equity Partners DBA Longevity Wealth is a Registered Investment Adviser. Investment advice offered through Golden State Equity Partners.

