Elmira Savings Bank Reports First Quarter Earnings

Highlights

Net income was $1,018,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $927,000 for the same period in 2019.

Diluted earnings per share were $.29 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $.26 per share for the same period in 2019.

Return on average assets was .68% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and .64% for the same period in 2019.

Return on average equity was 6.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 6.41% for the same period in 2019.

“We are pleased with the improvement in net income during the first quarter. We are concerned about the current COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it is having on our economy, but feel fortunate that our market areas have not yet experienced the widespread health crisis, like other areas of the state,” said Thomas M. Carr, President and CEO. Carr continued, “As an express Small Business Administration lender, we have been able to secure Paycheck Protection Program loans for over 200 local small businesses, totaling $23 million of economic aid for our markets.”

Net Income

Net income totaled $1,018,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $91,000 or 9.8% from the $927,000 recorded for the same period in 2019. This increase was the net result of an increase in net interest income of $181,000, an increase in noninterest income of $156,000, and a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $82,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $229,000 and an increase in tax expense of $99,000.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were both $.29 per share compared to $.27 and $.26 per share for the same period in 2019.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 3.16% compared to 3.13% for the first quarter of 2019. The yield on average earning assets was 4.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 4.27% for the same period in 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 1.34% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Assets

Total assets decreased $8.8 million or 1.5% to $598.0 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $606.8 million at December 31, 2019. Loans receivable decreased 1.6% to $510.6 million at March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $3.0 million from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020, and cash and cash equivalents increased by $705,000 from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

Nonperforming Loans

Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was .86% at March 31, 2020 and .82% at December 31, 2019. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was .05% and .10% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was .89% of total loans at March 31, 2020 and .88% at December 31, 2019.

Liabilities

Deposits totaled $501.8 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $10.5 million or 2.0% from the December 31, 2019 total of $512.2 million. Borrowed funds increased by $2.0 million from December 31, 2019 to $31.0 million at March 31, 2020.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $433,000 to $59.0 million at March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $16.77 at March 31, 2020, compared to $16.67 at December 31, 2019. Dividends paid to common shareholders were $0.23 for the three months ended both March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $598.0 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,661 $ 11,954 5.9 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 90 92 -2.2 % Total cash and cash equivalents 12,751 12,046 5.9 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 8,779 11,802 -25.6 % Securities held to maturity - fair value $7,643 at March 31, 2020 and $7,233 at December 31, 2019 6,935 7,018 -1.2 % Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 10,029 9,944 0.9 % Loans held for sale 3,466 1,354 156.0 % Loans receivable 510,642 518,871 -1.6 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 4,566 4,576 -0.2 % Net loans 506,076 514,295 -1.6 % Premises and equipment, net 16,052 16,210 -1.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 15,017 14,919 0.7 % Accrued interest receivable 1,667 1,625 2.6 % Goodwill 12,320 12,320 0.0 % Other assets 4,925 5,296 -7.0 % Total assets $ 598,017 $ 606,829 -1.5 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 501,760 $ 512,215 -2.0 % Borrowings 31,000 29,000 6.9 % Other liabilities 6,213 7,003 -11.3 % Total liabilities 538,973 548,218 -1.7 % Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value; $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and at December 31, 2019 9,700 9,700 0.0 % Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,611,392 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and 3,606,089 shares issued at December 31, 2019 3,611 3,606 0.1 % Additional paid-in capital 54,088 53,993 0.2 % Retained earnings 3,641 3,432 6.1 % Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (12,202 ) (12,202 ) 0.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 156 32 387.5 % Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity 58,994 58,561 0.7 % Noncontrolling interest 50 50 0.0 % Total shareholders' equity 59,044 58,611 0.7 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 598,017 $ 606,829 -1.5 %





ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2020 2019 % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 5,622 $ 5,183 8.5 % Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 213 273 -22.0 % Non-taxable 82 115 -28.7 % Total interest and dividend income 5,917 5,571 6.2 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,417 1,261 12.4 % Interest on borrowings 219 210 4.3 % Total interest expense 1,636 1,471 11.2 % Net interest income 4,281 4,100 4.4 % Provision for loan losses 50 132 -62.1 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,231 3,968 6.6 % Noninterest income: Service fees 331 356 -7.0 % Gain on sale of loans held for sale 437 289 51.2 % Other service fees 233 202 15.3 % Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 98 92 6.5 % Other 42 46 -8.7 % Total noninterest income 1,141 985 15.8 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 2,144 2,020 6.1 % Net occupancy 394 445 -11.5 % Equipment 400 363 10.2 % Marketing and public relations 177 246 -28.0 % Professional fees 166 138 20.3 % Other 802 642 24.9 % Total noninterest expense 4,083 3,854 5.9 % Income before income taxes 1,289 1,099 17.3 % Income taxes 271 172 57.6 % Net income 1,018 927 9.8 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - Net income attributable to Elmira Savings Bank 1,018 927 9.8 % Dividend on preferred stock - - - Income available to common shareholders $ 1,018 $ 927 9.8 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.27 7.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.26 11.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,503,344 3,491,821 0.3 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,506,591 3,501,037 0.2 % Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 0.0 %





ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Loans $ 511,479 $ 5,622 4.39 % $ 481,954 $ 5,183 4.32 % Short-term investments 747 1 0.70 479 2 1.88 Securities 27,819 294 4.23 41,727 386 3.72 Total interest-earning assets 540,045 5,917 4.38 524,160 5,571 4.27 Noninterest-earning assets 59,734 61,310 TOTAL ASSETS $ 599,779 $ 585,470 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 420,993 $ 1,417 1.35 $ 415,680 $ 1,261 1.23 Borrowings 31,755 219 2.73 29,755 210 2.82 Total interest-bearing liabilities 452,748 1,636 1.45 445,435 1,471 1.34 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 87,899 81,406 Shareholders' equity 59,132 58,629 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 599,779 $ 585,470 Interest rate spread 2.93 % 2.93 % Net interest income/margin $ 4,281 3.16 % $ 4,100 3.13 %





Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Operating Data Net income $ 1,018 $ 940 $ 901 $ 718 $ 927 Net interest income 4,281 4,159 4,072 4,097 4,100 Provision for loan losses 50 200 250 162 132 Net security gains - - 90 - - Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains 1,141 1,358 1,214 1,126 985 Non-interest expense 4,083 4,174 4,043 4,206 3,854 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.01 % 2.97 % 3.06 % 3.13 % Annualized return on average assets 0.68 % 0.61 % 0.58 % 0.47 % 0.64 % Annualized return on average equity 6.93 % 6.33 % 6.07 % 4.92 % 6.41 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans 0.05 % 0.14 % 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.10 % Net charge-offs 60 183 135 105 117 Efficiency ratio 75.3 % 75.7 % 75.2 % 80.5 % 75.8 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.21 $ 0.27 Diluted earnings per share 0.29 0.27 0.26 0.21 0.26 Dividend declared per share 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 Book value 16.77 16.67 16.62 16.60 16.59 Common stock price: High 17.40 15.99 16.40 17.40 19.09 Low 11.50 13.97 13.97 15.69 16.32 Close 11.50 15.10 14.07 16.05 16.75 Weighted average common shares: Basic 3,503 3,499 3,496 3,493 3,492 Fully diluted 3,507 3,501 3,499 3,499 3,501 End-of-period common shares: Issued 3,611 3,606 3,606 3,605 3,601 Treasury 94 94 94 94 94 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 598,017 $ 606,829 $ 615,601 $ 610,398 $ 596,613 Loans, net 506,076 514,295 511,750 496,149 484,780 Intangibles 12,320 12,320 12,320 12,320 12,320 Total deposits 501,760 512,215 520,030 516,327 503,089 Noninterest-bearing 83,431 81,934 82,613 81,249 76,414 Savings 72,174 70,358 69,186 71,100 71,642 NOW 83,323 88,126 84,207 85,130 85,808 Money Market 20,306 24,724 21,555 19,925 19,405 Time deposits 242,526 247,073 262,469 258,923 249,820 Total interest-bearing deposits 418,329 430,281 437,417 435,078 426,675 Shareholders' equity 59,044 58,611 58,422 58,357 58,231 Asset Quality Non-performing assets $ 4,686 $ 4,723 $ 4,923 $ 4,996 $ 5,081 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.80 % 0.82 % 0.85 % Allowance for loan losses 4,566 4,576 4,559 4,444 4,387 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.89 % 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.90 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 105.43 % 108.51 % 96.43 % 93.55 % 89.71 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.86 % 0.82 % 0.92 % 0.96 % 1.01 % Capitalization Shareholders' equity to total assets 9.87 % 9.66 % 9.49 % 9.56 % 9.76 %

For further information contact:

Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO

Elmira Savings Bank

333 East Water Street

Elmira, New York 14901

(607) 735-8660

tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com



