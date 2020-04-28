Claudette Roche Talks About Telecommunication Involved in Remote Work

Claudette Roche is a dialect coach who teaches accent reduction. She teaches foreign and American accents to actors and business persons/executives. In 2010 she was named as one of The Top 5 Voice Coaches by Hollywood Weekly Magazine.

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Undeniably, the coronavirus has impacted the way individuals and companies work. Many companies have taken their business online and 46% of American businesses have put remote workplace policies into effect. While only 3.4% of Americans had previously worked from home half the time, many of the population is in the midst of a steep learning curve. The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, discusses how telecommunications is the main skill guiding these sudden and necessary changes.

“It’s going to take some time for a lot of individuals to adjust. At work, there are limited distractions, but at home, especially with kids and family also at home, there are numerous interruptions and distractions,” Roche says. “For some companies, as well, they may be used to daily or weekly meetings where they make important decisions. With working remotely and online, this is changing. It may make this process that much harder.”

This is where the importance of telecommunications comes into play. Zoom and other video-conferencing applications are becoming vital pieces for many of these businesses to continue to thrive. Roche explains, “Video-conferencing allows for that face-to-face interaction. The only difference - which might actually boost productivity - is that these interactions have to be much more planned. You can’t exactly pop up into another person’s office and ask a question. It’s also important to still look professional. From the waist up, you must present yourself as you would in an office setting.”

She further states, “These video-conferences are also important for creating community in a company, which is vital to make it thrive. Communication, although more difficult right now, has never been more crucial for many businesses to make it through this difficult time.” Undoubtedly, businesses are changing in more ways than one. When it comes down to it, understanding remote telecommunications and the technology involved is an essential skill during this current time. Whether that requires learning it from scratch or becoming familiar with it once again, many individuals and businesses are going to need to adapt - and soon.



