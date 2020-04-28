There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,803 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Update 28 April 2020

New Cases - 0

Total Confirmed Cases - 36

Total Active Cases - 28

Number of Tests Conducted - 703

Total Recovered - 5

Total Deaths - 3

