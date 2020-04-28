Inside Quantum Technology Report Shows Quantum Magnetometer Revenues Exceeding $700 million by 2025

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to “ Quantum Magnetometer Markets: 2020 to 2029 ,” a new report from Inside Quantum Technology, the market for atomic clocks will exceed $700 million by 2025. The main drivers will be the need for more sensitive magnetometers in medical imaging, defense applications and geophysical applications such as oil and gas applications.

This report is the first industry analysis report to identify the market opportunities for quantum magnetometers and it provides ten-year forecasts for the quantum magnetometer market with break outs by application and magnetometer type/technology.

About this Report



This report also examines both technical and market factors driving the market for pumped magnetometers, proton magnetometers, Overhauser magnetometers, SERFs, NV-diamond vapor cell magnetometers and SQUIDs. “Quantum Magnetometer Markets: 2020 to 2029,” also discusses chip-scale atomic magnetometers and examines what these might mean for drones, the measurement of interplanetary magnetic fields or deployed close to the heart for magnetocardiography, among other applications.

The report covers important R&D activity in this field in Europe, North America and China. Coverage includes work at the UK Quantum Technology Hub for Sensors and Metrology, the European Flagship Project, Fraunhofer IAF, NIST,DARPA and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Profiles of commercial companies include Magnicon, Supracon, Lockheed, Tristan Technologies, Gem Systems, Geometrics, Marine Magnetics, Twinleaf and QuSpin.



Inside This Report

Geophysical studies and exploration is by far the biggest market for magnetometers -- this area has used classical magnetometers for half a century. The use of quantum magnetometers will expand the scope of, for example, mineral explorations, magnetic survey and hazard detection. The compelling value proposition of quantum magnetometers will drive revenues from sales of these devices to approximately $315 million by 2025.



New applications for quantum magnetometers are also beginning to appear. For example, beyond medical imaging, the extreme sensitivity of SQUIDs makes them ideal for biological investigations of various kinds. And NV-diamond center magnetometers are being used in navigation systems where conventional GPS won’t work. A detailed assessment of the commercial potential for such novel systems is also included in this report.



Quantum magnetometers have a large number of applications in the military. Both researchers in the US and China are working on such applications and this report discusses the impact that an era of Sino-American tensions may have on the quantum magnetometer business. In total the military/aerospace applications for quantum magnetometers will generate $120 million.

About Inside Quantum Technology



Inside Quantum Technology is the first industry analyst firm to be entirely dedicated to meeting the strategic information and analysis needs of the emerging quantum technology sector. In addition to publishing reports on critical business opportunities in quantum computing, quantum cryptography and quantum sensing, Inside Quantum Technology runs a popular daily newsfeed (Quantum Technology News) on business-related happenings in quantum technology. This free newsfeed can be subscribed to at https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com/quantum-news/.

Inside Quantum Technology also organizes major conferences on quantum technology in both Europe and the United States. Our next show is on June 1 through June 5 https://iqtevent.com .

