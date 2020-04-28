ISG Events Go Virtual in Response to Pandemic

ISG conferences in May and June will take place live and online

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today that its industry events in May and June will be held virtually in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The ISG Future Workplace Summits, the ISG Xperience Summit, the ISG TechXChange: Smart Manufacturing event, the ISG Automation Summit, the ISG TechXchange: Healthcare & Life Sciences event and the ISG Digital Business Summit have all been converted from in-person to live virtual events with shorter, faster-paced formats, and opportunities for private networking and virtual meetings. Rather than confined to specific geographies, these events will now be fully available for all markets, with attendees able to customize their experience to fit their time-zone availability.

“We are creating an immersive virtual experience unlike any other industry event,” said Karen Healy, partner and global leader, ISG Events. “While we’ve all had to make rapid and nimble adjustments to the way we work in response to COVID-19, the pandemic has underscored the critical need for digital technology, innovation and agility. We are pleased to be able to offer the same high-caliber content and expert insights online, from the safety of our attendees’ homes, anywhere in the world.”

The programs for all seven events have been condensed into one day, and attendee registration is complimentary. A conference anchor will moderate the live, online program at each event, which will include keynote addresses, panel discussions and fireside chats. The successful ISG Innovation Labs will now spotlight cutting-edge technologies with virtual tours, video content and background materials, and entrepreneurs will pitch their new business ideas in online ISG Startup Challenges, with winners chosen by audience voting. Attendees will enjoy networking opportunities in online chat rooms and one-on-one meetings.

The ISG Future Workplace Global Summit, on May 5, will include industry spotlight presentations from Simon Clayden, COO, Technology, AXA, and Mike Gedye, executive director, CBRE. In the discussion,“Defining the Organizational Skill Sets Needed to be Fighting Fit for 2025,” senior leaders from The Horizons Tracker, the British Red Cross, Microsoft, Zurich Insurance and Willis Towers Watson will debate what business agility means for dispersed teams, and how to foster tech upskilling across workforce generations.

The ISG Xperience Summit, on June 2, will look at innovative techniques and emerging technologies that position enterprises at the forefront of customers’ minds. Leaders with Marriott, MGM Resorts International, NICE InContact, Tampa International Airport and Scale Strategies International will join ISG advisors to debate and dissect every aspect of the user experience.

Additional virtual ISG events in May and June include:

ISG TechXchange: Smart Manufacturing, on June 9, will examine Industry 4.0—the ability to deploy and harness advanced technologies to gain visibility, flexibility and agility in manufacturing and supply chain management—as well as the challenge of quickly repurposing facilities to assist with the COVID-19 crisis.

The ISG Automation Summit DACH, on June 17, will give attendees a clear understanding of the automation opportunities in their IT or business services environment, as well as how to embark on the next phases of artificial intelligence, robotic process and blockchain automation, while harnessing the data produced by smart machines, cars, consumer goods, clothes and medical devices to grow their businesses and improve customer experiences.

At the ISG TechXchange: Healthcare & Life Sciences summit, on June 22, speakers including Susanne Somerville, CEO of Chronicled, Victor Colleymore, vice president and chief medical officer of EXL, and Paul Giusti, president and CEO of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, will join ISG experts to discuss the latest—and newly top-of-mind—requirements for delivering the care and tools that patients expect.

The ISG Digital Business Summit, on June 24, will explore how CEOs, CIOs and their senior leadership teams can rethink their business models during uncertain times and fast-track digital transformations to remain competitive, engage with customers in innovative ways, and optimize operational and business processes to prepare for future growth.

The ISG Future Workplace Summit ANZ, on June 30, will look at the accelerated implementation of digital technologies for improved employee collaboration, increased efficiency, reduced costs and stronger teams.

“Ready or not, the future workplace is here, and the need for mission-critical digital technology is more apparent than ever before,” Healy said. “Our newly re-designed virtual events will help participants stabilize operations and make thoughtful decisions about how to proceed and succeed in our new reality. Without the need to travel or violate quarantine, participants can share business challenges and explore solutions with cutting-edge thought leaders and industry colleagues.”

For more information on these ISG-produced events, visit the ISG Events website.

