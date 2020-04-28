Beth Zastawny Speaks Out Against Multiple Sclerosis

In a recent interview, Beth Zastawny discussed her career in the financial industry and her experience living with MS

LUDLOW, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beth Zastawny recently spoke out in an exclusive interview for Thrive Global . In particular, she spoke about her career in finance, her work with nonprofit organizations, and her battle with Multiple Sclerosis.Residing in Ludlow, Massachusetts, Beth Zastawny is a CFO in the manufacturing sector. She has 14 years of experience working in public accounting and 15 years of experience working as a CFO for privately held manufacturing companies.Beth Zastawny is also an advocate for helping those with Multiple Sclerosis. Having experience dealing with it every day, Beth’s goal is to find a way to make life easier with those who have the disease. She is a philanthropist and donates to many different nonprofit organizations to support people affected by MS, including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.“I fight a daily battle with an enemy that is silent in attacks and strikes at any time. I have had to come to terms that there is no cure for MS. I have had to accept this disease and I am learning instead of fitting my life around the disease I must fit the disease into my life. When the enemy attacks I must remind myself that I am not lazy – I am tired, I am not stupid – I have cognitive issues and I am not angry – I am in pain,” says Beth Zastawny.“I cannot control how MS will manifest in my life, I am committed to fighting this disease with the continued support of family and the best medical team.”Beth also writes blog posts about the illness. She recently published a blog about different nonprofit organizations dedicated to the battle against MS and about how MS affects daily life.For more information, please visit https://bethzastawny.com/ About Beth ZastawnyBorn and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts, Beth Zastawny has built an esteemed career in the financial industry with experience working in public accounting and working as a CFO. In 1987, she graduated from Nichols College with academic Deans List honors as well as athletic recognitions with a degree in Accounting. After graduating, Beth worked at Coopers & Lybrand, now known as Price Waterhouse Coopers. She earned her CPA and worked in public accounting for 14 years, working with clients from different industries including manufacturing, retail, banking, healthcare, and nonprofit. For the past 15 years, Beth Zaransky has worked as a CFO for privately-held manufacturing companies ranging from start-ups to companies with $30 million in revenue. Beth is also involved in philanthropy, volunteering her time with Junior Achievement, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and Springfield School and donating to various nonprofit organizations helping in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.



