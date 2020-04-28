Deputies approve local authorities law

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 28 - The National Assembly's deputies approved last Monday, in global terms and unanimously, the draft law that approves the Status of the Holders of Local Government Posts. ,

While presenting the diploma, the minister of Territory Administration, Marcy Lopes, stated that the exercise of functions at the level of local governments constitutes a markedly demanding task and with a lot of responsibilities, implying, therefore, that such employees must be endowed with rights and duties, so as to ensure a good exercise of public service.

It is in this context that there is talk of the existence of a statute for municipal entities.

He referred that this is a statute that is particularly applicable only to the elective bodies of the municipality, that is, those provided through election.

Regarding the remuneration of the members of the Municipal Assemblies, the government official explained that the proposal has to do with the sustainability of public accounts and in the current framework it would be a very onerous burden to pay salaries to all these members.

It defends the need for restraint in the provision of this type of rights, since these members are not subject to the principle of labour exclusivity, as the president and vice president of local assemblies.

“They are people who, despite their status as members of the Municipal Assembly, carry out other paid activities. It is in accordance with this that the law excludes its scope of application for these people”, he explained.

In this proposal, it is sought to condense the main rights (with a greater incidence for those of a patrimonial nature), as well as the duties to which “mayors” are bound by the exercise of their respective functions.

With this proposal, it is intended to define the framework of duties, rights and perquisites for the holders of local authority bodies, with a view to giving greater dignity to the respective statute.

The diploma, which will now be considered by the specialty committees, consists of three articles.

National Reconciliation

In the same session, the deputies approved the general content of the Draft Law on the Special Regime for Justification of Deaths Due to Political Conflicts. The approval took place with 188 votes in favor, no votes against and seven abstentions from CASA-CE.

Speaking at the session, the minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queirós, stated that in the period of war that the country lived, there were episodes of violence that generated many deaths without the relatives of the deceased being able to register the deaths and obtain the issuance of the respective certificates.

He maintained that the consequences of this lack of registration are reflected in the lives of relatives who survived, namely, the situation of paternity, widowhood, second marriage, hereditary regime and ownership of assets, among others.

According to the government official, the purpose of this bill is to create a special regime for obtaining death certificates for cases in which it was not possible to complete such legal formality.

The legislative initiative is part of the process of consolidating democracy and rule of law in Angola, as it creates the conditions to fill a legal gap regarding compliance with the law.

This initiative is part of the implementation of the action plan to commemorate the victims of political conflicts, in particular the Action Plan to honour the victims of political conflicts, approved by Presidential Order 73/10, of 16 May.

This law applies to deaths that have occurred as a result of political conflicts between 11 November 1975 and 4 April 2002.

The diploma, consisting of five chapters and 19 articles, will now be discussed by the specialty committees.

