Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO: Floridians Help Attorney General’s Office Fight Price Gouging
- Received approximately 3,800 consumer contacts about the price of essential commodities;
- Made more than 5,000 referrals and contacts to merchants about allegations of price gouging, refunds and scams;
- Secured more than $275,000 in refunds related to travel, leisure and product purchases;
- Issued 69 subpoenas to further price gouging investigations; and
- Worked with online platforms to deactivate 185 posts offering items for outrageous prices.
For more information on price gouging, please clickhere.
For a list of the commodities covered under the state’s price gouging laws during the COVID-19 state of emergency, clickhere.
Price gouging can be reported by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, visitingMyFloridaLegal.com or downloading the NO SCAM smartphone app. The app is also available in Spanish.
For tips on reporting price gouging, clickhere.
Since the COVID-19 emergency declaration, Attorney General Moody has issued 11 Consumer Alerts with information about emerging scams and tips to avoid fraud. To view the latest alerts and to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 related scams, visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Alert webpage by clickinghere.
Last week, Attorney General Moody announced legal actionto stop deceptive marketing exploiting COVID-19 stimulus payments. Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection Division also launched an investigation into Norwegian Cruise Lines and is taking action against third-party sellers using Amazon to allegedly gouge consumers.
For all the Attorney General’s COVID-19 related releases and additional COVID-19 tips and resources, clickhere.
