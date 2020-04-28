Notice of Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on May 13, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LAKEVILLE, Conn., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“SAL”) filed a definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6, 2020, in connection with its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 13, 2020. As a result of the public health crisis presented by COVID-19 and the State of Connecticut Governor’s Executive Orders, The Hotchkiss School, the designated location of the Company’s Annual Meeting is no longer available, and the Company is required to change the location of its Annual Meeting. Accordingly, the Annual Meeting will now be held at the Main Office of Salisbury Bank at 5 Bissell Street, Lakeville, CT 06039.



In light of the ongoing health risks relating to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the evolving public health measures being instituted by public officials, and to best protect the health and welfare of our employees, shareholders and community, Salisbury will abide by government social distancing mandates at the meeting and we urge Shareholders to consider not attending the Annual Meeting in person this year. Shareholders are nevertheless urged to vote their proxies by mail or by voting via the Internet or by telephone.

For more information, please contact Shelly L. Humeston, Secretary at shumeston@salisburybank.com or by calling 860.453.3432.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through a network of 14 full service branches in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Berkshire County, Massachusetts; and Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York. The Bank offers consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services.

Richard J. Cantele, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.

5 Bissell Street, Lakeville, CT 06039

860.435.9801

rcantele@salisburybank.com



