Cosmetic Dentistry Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 8.0% by 2026; Rising Inclination Towards Dental Aesthetics to Spur Demand, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Cosmetic Dentistry Market Research Report are Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, VATECH, Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher), Henry Schein, Inc., 3D Systems, Inc, 3M, BIOLASE, Inc., Temrex Corp., Zimmer Biomet, Coast Dental and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic dentistry market size is predicted to reach USD 43.06 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The growing inclination towards dental aesthetics will promote healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising cognizance of dental treatment and diagnostics will have a positive impact on the cosmetic dentistry market growth in the forthcoming years. As per the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research 2017, general dental disorders such as dental trauma, tooth loss and untreated caries may affect the self-esteem thus influencing the quality of life of people, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Dental Systems & Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Teeth Whitening, and Others), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 23.02 billion in 2018.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Competitive Landscape:



FDA Approval for NextDent Denture 3D+ to Aid Growth



3D Systems, a leader and manufacturer of 3D printersheadquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina launched innovative biocompatible 3D printing material called NextDent Denture 3D+ after receiving 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The ground breaking new dental 3D printing material with the combination of NextDent 5100 dental 3D printerand intra-oral scanning and dental software solutions allows thorough digital dentistry solutions. The introduction of the new biocompatible denture material can be an exponential aspect in boosting the cosmetic dentistry market trends in the forthcoming years owing to its efficient, cost-effective formation of dentures for patients through analog techniques. Furthermore, vice president, general manager, dental, 3D Systems, Rik Jacobs, said in a statement, “With 3D Systems' Digital Denture Workflow, dental laboratories and clinics are now able to produce dental devices at dramatically increased speed while reducing material waste and capital equipment expenditure as well as reliance upon milling centers.” He further added, “FDA clearance of NextDent Denture 3D+ is the last piece that creates a trusted end-to-end workflow giving prosthodontists a competitive advantage while improving the patient experience.”





Regional Analysis:



Rising Prevalence of Dental Disorders to Support Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 9.12 billion in 2018 and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the rising acceptance of CAD/CAM instruments and equipment in the region. The growing prevalence of dental disorders will further facilitate growth in North America. The high per capita dental expenditure along with high demand for premium dental products will bolster healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future. The growing utilization of dental services will enable speedy expansion in the region. Europe is predicted to hold the second largest share in the global market owing to the rising dental expenditure and high availability of advanced dental services in the European countries. The surging population growth and rising awareness regarding dental care will contribute positively to the growth in Europe. Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit an excellent growth rate in the forthcoming years owing to the growing adoption of technologically advanced products. The increasing cases of dental caries and high geriatric population pool in the region will accelerate the market. In addition, the rising disposable income in developing nations such as India and China will have a positive influence on the market growth. Nonetheless, the surge in dentists in the region will aid the expansion in Asia Pacific.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Cosmetic Dentistry Market are:

Dentsply Sirona



Institut Straumann AG



VATECH



Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

Henry Schein, Inc.

3D Systems, Inc

3M

BIOLASE, Inc.

Temrex Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

Coast Dental



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Dental Disorders by Key Countries/Region Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario Key Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions Technological Advancements in Cosmetic Dentistry New Product Launch (by Major Players)

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Dental Systems & Equipment Dental Implants Dental Prosthetics Orthodontics Teeth Whitening Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





