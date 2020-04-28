Rigado introduces Presto Kit for Real-Time Monitoring with Microsoft Azure IoT

Smart office, retail & logistics teams prove IoT value faster with new Plug and Play solution

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigado announced today the Presto Kit, a Plug and Play solution for teams considering real-time monitoring for their commercial locations. The Presto Kit gives smart office, retail & logistics teams a turnkey solution to quickly collect key data, automate manual processes, and unlock the potential value of their connected applications. Designed specifically for Microsoft Azure IoT, the Presto Kit shrinks the time it takes to prove the value of real-time monitoring use cases significantly. The Presto Kit is available for order today on the Rigado website and in the Azure IoT Certified Device Catalog .



“The goal of a Pilot is often to quickly evaluate the potential of a given business use case.” Kevin Tate, CMO of Rigado explains. “Yet, for many organizations, the sheer complexity of creating a device-to-cloud data pipeline prevents them from creating a useful or timely Pilot. Our Presto Kit leverages the Plug and Play capabilities of Azure IoT Central to create a real-time data pipeline right out of the box -- enabling enterprises to accelerate their IoT projects.”

The Presto Kit achieves this goal thanks to the flexibility and security of Rigado's Cascade IoT Gateway and Edge Connect software, combined with the low-cost and extensibility of Rigado’s growing Bluetooth sensor and device ecosystem. Further, the Presto Kit leverages the Plug and Play speed and scalability of Azure IoT Central, the fastest way to gather and use data for Azure IoT and Azure apps like Power BI, Dynamics, and more.

“Ecosystem partners like Rigado actively help teams unlock the value of IoT,” said Sam George, Corporate Vice President, Azure IoT. “With Azure IoT Central as the foundation for the Presto Kit, Rigado streamlines the data that fuels alerts, insights and enterprise applications that enable IoT as a core driver of retail, logistics and smart building value streams -- from core strategy to driving better business outcomes.”

What’s Included in the Presto Kit

The Presto Kit allows teams to instantly start gathering real-time data about their environment, including elements such as temperature, occupancy and activity. It also includes action buttons to trigger configurable alerts and automations. Specifically, the Presto Kit from Rigado includes:

A Rigado IoT Gateway with 90 days of included LTE connectivity, pre-configured for Plug and Play integration to Azure IoT Central. The Gateway also includes Rigado’s Cascade Edge-as-a-Service secure management and updates.

Eight sensors -- two each of temperature, activity, occupancy and action buttons -- from Rigado’s pre-integrated list of partner devices.

An Azure IoT Central application template built by Rigado that includes a starter dashboard and easily customizable alerts.

Accelerate Proof of Use Case Value

The Rigado Presto Kit addresses critical use cases like asset & inventory tracking, space optimization, food safety monitoring, and more -- helping operations teams quickly identify new opportunities to save money, reduce risk and automate their business.

“The Presto Kit enables us to get customer solutions up and running within minutes, allowing us to quickly explore and validate the potential of real-time data,” said Alex Tilcock, Head of IoT at Luxoft, a DXC Company. “This lets us quickly demonstrate the potential business value of IoT use cases, and -- because the Rigado solution is built with enterprise-grade Azure technologies -- quickly accelerate to pilot and full production roll-out.”

The Presto Kit is available for order now on the Rigado website , shipping now.

About Rigado

The Rigado Edge-as-a-Service platform is deployed in more than 20,000 locations across 75 countries. Rigado connects over 6 million devices for Enterprise IoT solutions including smart office and buildings, connected retail, and intelligent logistics. Rigado is headquartered in Portland, OR with EMEA offices in London.

Contact:

Kim Blomgren

Rigado

503-347-4234

Kim.Blomgren@Rigado.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.