GL Enhances Voice Quality Testing Software

Speaking to the press Mr. Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications, highlighted the important features added to the VQuad™ software version 10.3 release.

The enhanced VQuad™ features are

VQuad™ CLI (both Windows ® and Linux) are updated with Audio analysis features to test doubletalk, dropouts (voice gap), recorded voice files analysis, P56 analysis, line current and voltage.





and Linux) are updated with Audio analysis features to test doubletalk, dropouts (voice gap), recorded voice files analysis, P56 analysis, line current and voltage. The new Calibration function allows the user to adjust the Outbound Audio from Near side of the call while viewing the Level at the Far-end of the call. This method of calibration is better suited in that the Outbound volume is only adjusted.





Add delay at both near-end and far-end for RTD (Round Trip Delay) testing 4-Wire (Mobile and Balanced I/O devices) supporting - 500ms for 8000 sampling, 100ms for 16000 sampling, 125ms for 48000 sampling.





Speech-to-Text analysis feature within VQuad™ is enhanced to include file length as part of the returned metrics.





Automatic sorting of all the connected Dual UTA HD devices as per the serial number for easier configuration of the devices. The configurations are saved to the database (including SN and Port Number). This enhancement prevents issues when starting up VQuad™ when multiple Dual UTA HD devices are connected.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc. is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

