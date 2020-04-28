LM Collaborates on Virtual Fieldtrip for Environmental Sciences Students

LM Site Manager Bill Frazier virtually visited housebound college students in April. A scheduled field trip for Colorado Mesa University (CMU) environmental sciences students to the Grand Junction, Colorado, Disposal Site was called off due to closures related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Thanks to Frazier and Dr. Freddy Witarsa, CMU assistant professor of environmental science and technology, students didn’t lose out on the opportunity to learn about the disposal site.

Frazier and LM Strategic Partner Site Lead Kirk Roemer joined the classes for two online conferences, fielding questions such as why the disposal site was opened, how much waste it has received, how contaminants are monitored, and what precautions site personnel take. To prepare for the virtual field trip, students watched a video explaining the history of the site.

“I believe this is the first time LM has participated in educational outreach in an online, face-to-face format — and it went great,” said an enthusiastic Frazier. “Although the nation is in a new reality of physical distancing, LM remains committed to doing what we can to engage our communities.”