ProBioGen AG Appoints Dr. Lutz Hilbrich as New Chief Executive Officer - Dr. Wieland Wolf Retires

BERLIN, Germany and CAIRO, Egypt, April 28, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen AG, a premier, Berlin-based CDMO for developing and manufacturing complex therapeutic glycoproteins today announced that Dr. Lutz Hilbrich, an experienced biotech executive, has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2020. He recently was Vice President, Head of Biosimilars Platform, Sanofi China. Dr. Hilbrich is a seasoned leader with strong international experience, particularly in the United States, China and Europe. The trained physician spent the last 20 years of his industry experience with two major pharmaceutical companies, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi.

Dr. Wafik Bardissi, Chairman of ProBioGen’s Supervisory Board and Chairman and CEO of the parent company Minapharm Pharmaceuticals stated: “This is the perfect time for Lutz Hilbrich to become ProBioGen’s next Chief Executive Officer. We selected a very strong leader at a time when ProBioGen is in an excellent position. I am very pleased to welcome Lutz as our new CEO. Lutz has excelled at strategic leadership and execution and is well-positioned to prop up ProBioGen’s thriving innovation and lead its continued improvement to stay ahead of competition.”

Dr. Hilbrich commented: “I am delighted to join ProBioGen and lead the company to its next phase of expansion. For more than 25 years, I am committed to Healthcare, to positively impacting people’s lives. With its strong scientific base, ProBioGen is uniquely positioned to make a difference through developing cutting-edge technologies and manufacturing complex therapeutic antibodies and glycoproteins for its customers either highly innovative Biotech, Big Pharma or Biosimilar companies from around the globe. The strong ties with Egypt’s Minapharm bear huge potential and I am extremely attracted by the prospect of further driving ProBioGen’s expansion and footprint in new markets.”

Dr. Wafik Bardissi further said: “On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I wish to thank Wieland Wolf for his exemplary commitment. He has continued to move the company forward on our top priorities in a focused and transparent way. Together with an excellent performance of the entire management team, the company has expanded significantly and more than quadrupled its revenue since 2010. With Lutz Hilbrich taking the role of the CEO, we are confident ProBioGen has the leadership to drive its success into the next big phase of growth.”

About ProBioGen AG ProBioGen is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and technology provider with extensive expertise in cell line engineering, process development and GMP manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Our proprietary technologies like CHO.RiGHT™, the genetic Glyco-Engineering GlymaxX® and the targeted transposase DirectedLuck in combination with our efficient process development and robust GMP manufacturing accelerate and advance the development of drug candidates – from early concept to industrial market-readiness. ProBioGen provides modern manufacturing solutions for viral vectors with its continuous AGE1.CR® duck cell line, a vaccine platform with MVA-CR19 and renders technology support in gene therapy and vaccine development. All services and technologies are embedded in a total quality management system to assure compliance with international ISO and GMP standards (EMA/FDA). ProBioGen is successfully serving international clients for more than 25 years, is privately owned and based in Berlin.

